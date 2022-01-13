Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Competizione dell' Opera Will Be Held at the Bolshoi Theatre

The final week will take place from January 31, – February 06, 2022 in Moscow.

Jan. 13, 2022  
The Competizione dell` Opera celebrates its 25th anniversary. After successful years with Linz, Moscow and Sochi as final destination, the competition will enter again into cooperation with the Bolshoi Theatre Moscow. The final week will take place from January 31, - February 06, 2022 in Moscow. The competition closes with its highlight the great final gala at February 06, 2022 at the Bolshoi Theatre Moscow.


Application form: https://competizionedellopera.de/anmeldeformular-2/

Auditions

November

20 November 2021
Bonn, Theater Bonn

23 November 2021
Berlin, Komische Oper

25 November 2021
Mannheim, Oper Mannheim

27 November 2021
Vienna, Volksoper Wien

27 November 2021
Halle, Oper Halle

27 November 2021
Vienna, Volksoper Wien

November 2021
Mexico City (HJ)

November 2021
Rome, Conservatorio di Santa Cecilia

November 2021
St. Petersburg, House of Music St. Petersburg (HJ)

November 2021
Linz, Anton Bruckner Privat Universität (HJ)

December

December 2021
Budapest, Palace of Arts

December 2021
Helsinki, online

08 December 2021
Seoul, online

08 December 2021
Bolshoi Theatre, Chamber Stage

January

20 January 2022
Sochi, Sirius Foundation

31 January 2022
Moscow, Bolshoi Theatre, Beethoven Hall


Semifinal

I Round
2, 3 February
Bolshoi Theatre, Beethoven Hall

II Round
4 February
Bolshoi Theatre, Beethoven Hall

Final. Gala
6 February
Bolshoi Theatre, New Stage


