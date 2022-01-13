The Competizione dell' Opera Will Be Held at the Bolshoi Theatre
The final week will take place from January 31, – February 06, 2022 in Moscow.
The Competizione dell` Opera celebrates its 25th anniversary. After successful years with Linz, Moscow and Sochi as final destination, the competition will enter again into cooperation with the Bolshoi Theatre Moscow. The final week will take place from January 31, - February 06, 2022 in Moscow. The competition closes with its highlight the great final gala at February 06, 2022 at the Bolshoi Theatre Moscow.
Application form: https://competizionedellopera.de/anmeldeformular-2/
Auditions
November
20 November 2021
Bonn, Theater Bonn
23 November 2021
Berlin, Komische Oper
25 November 2021
Mannheim, Oper Mannheim
27 November 2021
Vienna, Volksoper Wien
27 November 2021
Halle, Oper Halle
27 November 2021
Vienna, Volksoper Wien
November 2021
Mexico City (HJ)
November 2021
Rome, Conservatorio di Santa Cecilia
November 2021
St. Petersburg, House of Music St. Petersburg (HJ)
November 2021
Linz, Anton Bruckner Privat Universität (HJ)
December
December 2021
Budapest, Palace of Arts
December 2021
Helsinki, online
08 December 2021
Seoul, online
08 December 2021
Bolshoi Theatre, Chamber Stage
January
20 January 2022
Sochi, Sirius Foundation
31 January 2022
Moscow, Bolshoi Theatre, Beethoven Hall
Semifinal
I Round
2, 3 February
Bolshoi Theatre, Beethoven Hall
II Round
4 February
Bolshoi Theatre, Beethoven Hall
Final. Gala
6 February
Bolshoi Theatre, New Stage