The Competizione dell' Opera Will Be Held at the Bolshoi Theatre

The Competizione dell` Opera celebrates its 25th anniversary. After successful years with Linz, Moscow and Sochi as final destination, the competition will enter again into cooperation with the Bolshoi Theatre Moscow. The final week will take place from January 31, - February 06, 2022 in Moscow. The competition closes with its highlight the great final gala at February 06, 2022 at the Bolshoi Theatre Moscow.





Application form: https://competizionedellopera.de/anmeldeformular-2/

Auditions

November



20 November 2021

Bonn, Theater Bonn



23 November 2021

Berlin, Komische Oper



25 November 2021

Mannheim, Oper Mannheim



27 November 2021

Vienna, Volksoper Wien



November 2021

Mexico City (HJ)



November 2021

Rome, Conservatorio di Santa Cecilia



November 2021

St. Petersburg, House of Music St. Petersburg (HJ)



November 2021

Linz, Anton Bruckner Privat Universität (HJ)



December



December 2021

Budapest, Palace of Arts



December 2021

Helsinki, online



08 December 2021

Seoul, online



08 December 2021

Bolshoi Theatre, Chamber Stage



January



20 January 2022

Sochi, Sirius Foundation



31 January 2022

Moscow, Bolshoi Theatre, Beethoven Hall





Semifinal



I Round

2, 3 February

Bolshoi Theatre, Beethoven Hall



II Round

4 February

Bolshoi Theatre, Beethoven Hall



Final. Gala

6 February

Bolshoi Theatre, New Stage

