Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Rockland / Westchester: Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gina Stanton - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 48%



BORN YESTERDAY

44%

HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION

7%

Janet Fenton -- Elmwood PlayhousePaul Romanello -- SOOP Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Gina Stanton - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 52%

Melinda Pinto - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 48%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Joseph Coppola - EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 58%

Virginia Reynolds - MARCH MADNESS - Axial 32%

Jill Abusch - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Play Group Theatre 5%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Mike Stanton - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 35%

Jim Simonson - MARCH MADNESS - Axial 32%

Madeo Multimedia - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 14%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Gnazzo - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 52%

John Isabella - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 37%

Adam Lobelson - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 11%



Best Performer In A Musical

Stephanie Scuderi - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 40%

Raquelle Viteri - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 16%

Austin Kelly - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 12%



Best Performer In A Play

Anna Fawcett - VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial 58%

Nina Lionetti - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 30%

Gail Greenstein - VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial 12%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Ryan Snanoudj - EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 35%

Catherine Banks - MARCH MADNESS - Axial 31%

Donna White - EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 15%



Best Play

VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial 63%

BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 37%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: JUKEBOX HERO - White Plains Performing Arts Center 54%

HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 23%

JUKEBOX HERO - White Plains Performing Arts Center 23%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ralph Felice - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 56%

Amanda Booth - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 44%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Simonson - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial 43%

Larry Wilbur - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 41%

Jon Weston - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 16%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG LIVE: JUKEBOX HERO - White Plains Performing Arts Center 61%

OPENING UP: A VIRTUAL CONCERT & TRIBUTE TO BROADWAY - Limelight Theatre Company 39%



Best Streaming Musical

CLUE - The Play Group Theatre 42%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Play Group Theatre 32%

HEATHERS LIVE STREAM - soop theater in the park (ing lot) 26%



Best Streaming Play

EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 59%

MARCH MADNESS - Axial 24%

PUFFS - The Play Group Theatre 8%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Maddy Lyons - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 50%

Bennett Safsel - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 21%

Aidan Zusin - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 14%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

David Nielsen - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 34%

Mike Stanton - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 31%

Jenna Isabella - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 23%

