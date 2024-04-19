Hoff-Barthelson Music School To Host Pathways To Beginning Music Lessons: A Discussion For Parents With Children Ages 3-6

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Parents of children ages 3-6 are invited to join Hoff-Barthelson Music School Dean Christopher Kenniff and Associate Dean April Johnson on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 7:30 pm for an enlightening online discussion via Zoom about starting their child in private music lessons.

This engaging dialogue will explore pertinent topics such as gauging your child's developmental readiness for private instruction, navigating the selection process for the ideal teacher, determining the appropriate instrument, and charting the course for your child's musical odyssey.

To receive the Zoom link RSVP at www.hbms.org, email hb@hbms.org, or call 914-723-1169.

Christopher Kenniff, in his capacity as Dean at Hoff-Barthelson Music School, not only oversees faculty and programs but also shares his expertise as a classical guitar instructor. Collaborating with the School's Associate Dean and Registration Team, he ensures students are seamlessly placed in lessons, classes, and ensembles, while also fostering ongoing communication with families and faculty to monitor student progress.

April Johnson, with over three decades of dedicated service to Hoff-Barthelson, currently holds the position of Associate Dean and also imparts her knowledge as an instructor of violin, Suzuki violin, and chamber music. Her extensive experience includes active involvement in various committees within the institution, further enriching the educational experience for students and families alike.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.