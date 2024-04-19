The Inaugural Hudson Valley Theatre Festival Is Set For May 3-5

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Deal Creative Arts Center has announced the inaugural Hudson Valley Theatre Festival (HVTF) that will feature readings of twelve new works from playwrights throughout the country and beyond.

This festival has been over a year in the making with a multitude of people bringing this event to life. HVTF will kick off the evening of Friday, May 3rd, continue through the afternoon of Sunday May 5th, and end with a closing reception to honor the playwrights and celebrate the festival as a whole.

At the helm of the theatre festival is The New Deal Creative Arts Center's Executive Director, Teresa Gasparini. Ms. Gasparini said, “It is nothing short of a pleasure to be producing this monumental theatrical event while supporting new works in theatre, along with businesses and tourism throughout the Hudson Valley.” New Deal is breaking out of the traditional theatre setting and bringing these readings into breweries, cafes, libraries, and more to make this a true community event. “We are so grateful and humbled by the support shown to us on this new endeavor by business owners and organization leaders.” Gasparini notes that the venues are located throughout Dutchess, Ulster, and Orange Counties and working with such a wide range of people is a strong reminder of the power of theatre and bringing communities together.

The 2024 lineup was announced in late winter and is as follows:

After by Mike Ackerman

All the Young Punks by Jeff Roda

Beauty by Gary Blackwood

Charlotte's Letters by Jennifer O'Grady

Control of the Dirt by Louise Schwarz

Dig We Must by Paul Allman

Ex-Gay Bar by David Simpatico

Like Kissing Moonlight by Stacey Upton

Madness Most Discreet by Donna Hoke

MLES2GO by Michael P. Adams

Mutability by Straton Rushing

The Maple Street House by Melissa Matthews

These works were chosen out of over one hundred submissions that were read by a panel of 60 people made up of actors, directors, producers, writers, educators from coast to coast. Submissions came in from all over the United States, as well as Canada, the UK, and as far as New Zealand. Each play has its own director and casts are made up of over 30 Hudson Valley actors who will be performing on both sides of the river primarily in the mid-Hudson Valley region. A schedule for the event can be found on New Deal's website (newdealarts.org) along with links to purchase tickets. Tickets can be purchased for each individual show, or there is a weekend pass option for audience members to attend as many readings as they would like.

Ms. Gasparini concludes by saying, “Our theatre festival will showcase a diverse range of plays, and this variety exposes community members to different perspectives and artistic styles. The impact and reach is limitless when you take into consideration aspects such as cultural enrichment, community engagement, economic benefits, promotion of local talents and new works. Overall, a theatre festival plays a vital role in fostering cultural vitality, social cohesion, economic growth, and artistic expression within a community.”

The Hudson Valley Theatre Festival is supported and sponsored by Ron & Cathy Lane, iHeart Media of the Hudson Valley, and Rhinebeck Bank. Businesses and organizations partnering with The New Deal Creative Arts Center includes: The Hudson House & Distillery, Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, Hyde Park Library, Kingston Standard Brewing Company, Newburgh Brewing Company, Norma's Cafe, Oakwood Friends School, Obercreek Farm, Poughkeepsie Public Library District (Boardman Road Branch), River Valley Arts Center, and Staatsburg Library. For more the complete schedule and information, and to buy tickets, visit The New Deal Creative Arts Center's website: www.newdealarts.org