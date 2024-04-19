Axial Theatre's Safehouse Playwrights Series to Present Reading Of Youlim Nam's THE SUBWAY PLAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Axial Playwrights series of readings of original plays by metro area playwrights will present The Subway Play by Youlim Nam on Saturday, May 4 at 4 PM in Pleasantville, NY.

The Subway Play is set in the heart of Brooklyn where three young New Yorkers, Mini, Fred, and James, find themselves stranded on a subway platform late into the night. Their simple desire for a peaceful journey home turns upside down as a string of surprising events throws them into chaos.

Youlim Nam is a Brooklyn-based actor and playwright from Seoul, Korea. Last year, her experimental play, 'a connected place,' was selected for the Friday Night Footlights Program by the Dramatists Guild and directed by Axial Artistic Director Cady McClain, a three-time Emmy-winning actor. The play received the 2021 City Artist Corps Grant in NYC. Nam, a member of the Dramatists Guild, AEA, and an ensemble member of Axial Theatre, performed in 2022 in Never the Sinner, Axial's first full production under the aegis of McClain who also directed John Logan's compelling play.

Nam's numerous short plays, including '28+2' and 'A Watch,' have been produced in off-off-Broadway theaters. She has been honored with an artist residency at El Barrio's Artspace PS109 in Manhattan, showcasing her play 'New Year's Day (Sae Hae),' which delves into the dynamics of a Korean-American family. Other awards include Best Actress at the Independent Short and the Ma Yi Theater Micro-Grant. She has trained at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and HB Studio in Method Acting and incorporated her artistic practice as a post-modernist with perceptual training, including Six Viewpoints.

Actors participating in the reading include: Axial Ensemble members Dan Walworth, Tom Ryan, and Pat McGuinness, plus Quinn Warren, Jessica W. Bonds, and Sergio Argüelles Catare. Stage directions will be read by film and stage actor Lev Harvey.

Suggested donation is $20. The SAFEHOUSE reading will take place at St. John's Episcopal Church, 8 Sunnyside Ave., Pleasantville, NY.

ABOUT THE SAFEHOUSE PLAYWRIGHTS SERIES

The SAFEHOUSE program was created and developed by Axial Artistic Director Cady McClain, playwright and Artistic Director of Shades Repertory Theater Samuel Harps, Axial Associate Artistic Director/director Nate Flower, and playwright Evelyn Mertens.