SHADOWLAND STAGES PRESENTS HILARIOUS NEW COMEDY LEND ME A SOPRANO

The production will grace SHADOWLAND's MainStage Theatre from July 18th through August 4th.

Jul. 11, 2024
SHADOWLAND STAGES will present the uproarious new comedy, LEND ME A SOPRANO. Adapted from the Tony Award-winning LEND ME A TENOR, LEND ME A SOPRANO promises an evening of side splitting entertainment. The production will grace SHADOWLAND's MainStage Theatre from July 18th through August 4th.

Set in 1934, LEND ME A SOPRANO transports audiences to the Cleveland Grand Opera Company on the eve of a monumental performance of CARMEN. Chaos ensues when world-class soprano Elena Firenzi, portrayed by Julia Meadows, arrives late, sparking a chain reaction of mistaken identities, jealous outbursts, and comedic calamity. As the showbiz adage goes, "The show must go on!"

Critics have hailed LEND ME A SOPRANO as "An undeniable crowd pleaser!" (Houston Press) and "A screwball delight, fast, furious and consistently funny!" (Houston Chronicle). This delightful farce boasts a stellar cast including Peter Evangelista, Hudson Harden Scheel, Katrina Ferguson, Stephanie Bacastow, Sam Balzac, Valerie Lynn Brett, Ben-David Carlson, and Julia Meadows. SHADOWLAND artistic director Brendan Burke is set to direct.

The production kicks off July 18th at 8 PM, leading up to the official opening night on July 20th at 8 PM. Opening night festivities will occur after the July 20th 8 PM performance at Tony & Nick's Italian Kitchen in Ellenville. The production will run Thursday through Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM until August 4th.

Tickets for LEND ME A SOPRANO at SHADOWLAND STAGES are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.shadowlandstages.org or by calling the box office at (845) 647-5511. Don't miss your chance to experience this comedic masterpiece live on stage!

Tickets are $46 for evening shows. Tickets for Sunday matinee performances are $42. SHADOWLAND STAGES' MainStage Theatre is located at 157 Canal Street in Ellenville, NY. Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at (845) 647-5511 or online at shadowlandstages.org.

SHADOWLAND STAGES, entering its 39th year, is a professional Equity theatre located in New York's beautiful Hudson Valley. The theatre produces a season between May and December of seven shows, including two musicals and a holiday production. Shadowland also houses the Academy at Shadowland Stages, a separate education program providing classes in acting, dance, and music for kids and adults.




