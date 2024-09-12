River's Edge Theatre Company to Present PEEK-A-BOO (AN IMMERSIVE HUDSON VALLEY HAUNT)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



River's Edge Theatre Company and Bethany Arts Community are teaming up yet again to bring a spooky, immersive theatre production to Westchester this fall. Peek-a-boo (An Immersive Hudson Valley Haunt) will run October 17-20 and 24-27, 2024. All shows 7:30pm.

Peek-a-Boo, written by Meghan Covington (Artistic Director of River's Edge Theatre Company) and directed by Jessica Irons (Artistic Director of Theater O) is an experimental new play inspired by the real Peek-a-Boo flats of Tarrytown, NY as well as popular historical figures from the Hudson Valley Region. The Peek-a-Boo, a popular yet controversial club located on Wildey Street in Tarrytown in the early 20th century, was often criticized by local residents. Yet, the flats never had a shortage of customers.

In this production, patrons are invited to go back in time to the Peek-a-Boo (Bethany Arts Community) and attend a 1920's style vaudeville/burlesque show. There they can drink the potions, delight in the dancers, and let their senses run wild. Once they are spellbound, patrons can then follow characters such as Hulda the Witch, John Andre, and Sadie the Goat on their journeys throughout the Peek-a-boo, learning dark secrets and scandalous confessions. Scary storytelling and immersive theatre combine to make this show the perfect Halloween experience for Hudson Valley residents and tourists alike.

River's Edge Theatre Company's mission is to inspire social change, and each of the company's productions tackle important societal issues that affect our local and global communities. While Peek-a-Boo is designed to take the audience members on a fun and spooky ride, the play itself deals with themes surrounding criminal justice reform, forgiveness, and the importance of second chances. 10% of the ticket sales will go to Hudson Link for Higher Education in Prisons, a nonprofit with the mission to provide college education, life skills, and reentry support to currently and formerly incarcerated people so they can make a positive impact on their own lives, their families, and communities, resulting in lower rates of recidivism and higher rates of employment, community regeneration, cohesiveness, and reciprocity.

Performance Details

Peek-a-Boo (An Immersive Hudson Valley Haunt)

October 17-20th and 24-27, 2024

All shows at 7:30pm

Bethany Arts Community, 40 Somerstown Road, Ossining NY

Tickets: $30 seniors and students/ $35 general admission

Tickets available online only: https://www.riversedgetheatre.com/onstage

*Patrons should note that this production is intended for mature audiences only.

Comments