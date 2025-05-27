Review: SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF at The Schoolhouse Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In it's landmark 40th season, TheÂ Schoolhouse TheaterÂ hits a high note with "Satchmo at the Waldorf." It is a bold and emotional one-man show that digs into the life and legacy of jazz legend Louis Armstrong. Written by Terry Teachout, the play imagines Armstrong backstage at the Waldorf-Astoria near the end of his life, reflecting on his career, his struggles, and the complicated relationships that shaped himâ€”especially with his longtime manager Joe Glaser and fellow jazz icon Miles Davis.

What makes this more than just a history lesson is how it tackles big questionsâ€”about race, fame, loyalty, and how artists survive in a world that often wants to define them. Armstrongâ€™s warm, crowd-pleasing image made him a star, but it also drew criticism from younger Black musicians like Davis, who saw it as selling out. The play doesnâ€™t shy away from that tensionâ€”it leans into it, showing the pain behind the smile.

Masterfully directed by producing Director, Bram Lewis, the production is sharp and meticulously paced. Distinguished veteran actor, Wali Jamal gives an outstandingÂ performance, shifting effortlessly between Armstrong, the tough-talking Glaser, and the cool, cutting Miles Davis. He brings heart, humor, and grit to every moment, and keeps the audience hooked throughout the 80-minute, no-intermission show.

Tom Christopher's stylistically smart set design, Dennis Parichy'sÂ stark lighting, and Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson's sound design featuring recordings of Armstrong, all work together to pull you into his world without distraction.

"Satchmo at the Waldorf"Â isnâ€™t just about Armstrongâ€™s musicâ€”itâ€™s about the man behind it, and the toll it took to keep performing with joy while carrying so much weight. It doesnâ€™t offer easy answers but asks the pointed questions about artistic integrity, racial identity, and personal legacy.Â Itâ€™s powerful, personal, and a must see â€”especially for anyone who thinks they already know who Louis Armstrong was. This play shows you a side of him youâ€™ve probably never seen.

Performances run Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 3:00pm and 7:00pm through June 8th.

North Salem Community Center

3 Owens Road, Croton Falls, NY 10519

914-473-7111

Reader Reviews

Best Play - Live Standings Oh, Mary! - 29% John Proctor Is the Villain - 20% Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds