Photos: An Epic LES MIS 20 Years Later & Irvington Theater's Re-Opening

For over three decades, Broadway Training Center of Westchester (BTC) has entertained the community with public performances while spreading the love of the performing arts through high-quality theater education. The 2023-2024 season was monumental for Hastings-on-Hudson's beloved theater school; Executive Co-Artistic Directors Jason Brantman and Fiona Santos celebrated 20 years of leadership.

With over 1500 students since this duo started and 82 shows, they remain as they were 20 years ago: a fearless team ready to take on anything with a delightful sense of humor. They lead with excellence, and their narrative always encompasses inclusivity, curiosity, and kindness. Check out a retrospective on BTC's epic revival of Les Mis 20 years later to celebrate the reopening of Irvington Theater and the epic anchor this school has become in Westchester County plus photos from their last season's acclaimed productions, The Drowsy Chaperone, A New Brain, and Starmites Lite.

Currently, BTC finds itself fully immersed in yet another exciting school year. The school just announced that they will kick off the 2024-2025 performance season with a Fall production of Les Misérables.

"During our first season as Artistic Directors, the Les Mis production was significant in bonding and establishing trust with the students and families. Looking back today, this show was solely comprised of now beloved alumni who have gone onto careers participating professionally in many areas of the arts, having families supporting arts education, and enrolling their second-generation children with us at BTC," shared Fiona Santos.

"It's a full circle moment and epic for us to be doing this show - and to be back at Irvington Theater this November!" adds Jason Brantman.

Les Misérables will be performed on November 22, 23, and 24, 2024, by the next generation of BTC students, spanning elementary through High School participants by Entrance Interview & Audition. Tickets can be purchased at broadwaytraining.com/tickets.

"The evolution of Les Mis, throughout its many iterations, brings BTC as an arts education institution the most incredible opportunity this season. Our performance program members are exploring this poignant classic through a revised school edition lens. This journey not only makes for fantastic conversation in the classroom and exciting and masterful moments on stage, but also fosters personal growth and development in our students." says Managing Director, Heather LoSchiavo.

A year ago, BTC's season opened by paying a heartfelt homage to old-fashioned musical theater with Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison's, The Drowsy Chaperone. This vaudeville-style comedy challenged Fall Ensemble conservatory participants to create over-the-top characters and hone their comedic timing. And boy, oh boy, did the cast deliver; audiences laughed out loud at every performance, sharing the joy of watching young talent excel in cleverly crafted performances. The production featured inspired direction by none other than Jason Brantman and Fiona Santos and energetic 1920s-style choreography by Sarah Hicks. Voted Best Dance Studio of the Decade by BroadwayWorld in 2020, students who study tap technique year-round in BTC's top-rated dance classes had the opportunity to flap their way into the spotlight in this show-within-a-show concept musical!

Next on the marquee was A New Brain by William Finn and James Lapine, starring BTC's Advanced Senior Ensemble performers. While these high schoolers are not strangers to dealing with more mature material, they tackled the big, complex themes of life, relationships, and the power of music with the highest level of artistry and professionalism. The show featured an intimate cast of nine especially stellar students, giving genuine opportunity for each actor to shine their brightest light with powerhouse vocals and heartfelt storytelling. The specialized cast size empowers teens with a sense of individual responsibility for crafting a show with personal care - and they nailed it!

BTC's performance season concluded with an out-of-this-world space story from Barry Keating and Stuart Ross. Starmites Lite featured BTC's fantastic Junior Ensemble members, who tackled this futuristic rock score with rockstar power and sass. The cast had blast-off success, ultimately transforming into marvelously human comic book characters and creating intergalactic sci-fi creatures. Audiences of all ages practically danced in the aisles and banged their heads along with the infectious tunes. Tony Award nominee Liz Larsen, from the original cast of Starmites, came out to support the show and shared time backstage for a heartfelt Q&A that included fond memories of her time on Broadway in this sci-fi fantasy. What a fantastic way to close out a season of diverse shows!.

Now in its 33rd season, the not-for-profit 501(c)(3)organization continues to expand, welcoming more students onto its growing campus. Enrollment is currently open for the 2024-2025 school year. Sing, act, and dance at the Center.

Photos courtesy of Broadway Training Center



