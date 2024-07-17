Hudson Valley Theatre Festival Calls For Play Submissions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the resounding success of its inaugural event earlier this year, The New Deal Creative Arts Center will present its second annual Hudson Valley Theatre Festival scheduled for May 2-4, 2025. Building on the momentum and acclaim garnered from its debut, the festival returns to showcase a diverse array of original theatrical works from established and emerging playwrights.

Playwrights are invited to submit their original, unpublished plays starting August 1, 2024. A distinguished reading panel comprising over 50 esteemed theatre professionals will meticulously review submissions from September through December 2024. This panel represents a breadth of experience and expertise in the theatrical arts, ensuring a thorough and fair evaluation process.

"We are excited to continue our mission of celebrating new voices and fostering creativity within the vibrant theatrical community of the Hudson Valley and beyond," said Teresa Gasparini, New Deal's Executive Director and Chair of The Hudson Valley Theatre Festival. "The festival provides a platform for playwrights to showcase their work and for audiences to experience groundbreaking performances."

The festival's lineup for 2025 will be unveiled in late January or early February 2025 by the New Deal Creative Arts Center, a cornerstone of artistic innovation in the region. The chosen plays will encompass a variety of genres and themes, reflecting the festival's commitment to presenting compelling narratives that resonate with audiences.

The Hudson Valley Theatre Festival aims to enrich cultural life in the region while nurturing emerging talent and supporting the arts community. With its second installment on the horizon, the festival promises to build on its inaugural success and establish itself as a highlight of the theatrical calendar.

For more information on submission guidelines and festival updates, please visit https://newdealarts.org/hudson-valley-theatre-festival/

