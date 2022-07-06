Grammy-Winning Supergroup Planet Drum Is Gearing Up For Two New York Shows In August

Grammy-winning supergroup Planet Drum is gearing up for two New York area shows, on August 5th and 6th at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. Planet Drum is Mickey Hart (USA), Zakir Hussain (India), Giovanni Hidalgo (Puerto Rico) and Sikiru Adepoju (Nigeria).

Their new album is In the Groove (out August 5th), the first release for the renowned rhythm masters in fifteen years. Listen to "Tides" from In the Groove HERE, and for ticket information go HERE.

On In The Groove, Planet Drum continues the legacy the group forged in 1991 with their monumental self-titled original release. Planet Drum remains one of the most successful percussion recordings of all time, topping the Billboard Charts for 26 weeks and winning the first-ever Grammy Award for Best World Music Album.

On In the Groove, Planet Drum recaptures and exalts the percussion magic that began so long ago, this time heightened by the challenges of COVID and the current status of the globe. As a lifelong student of rhythm, Hart is captivated by its restorative nature. "I thought there was a great need for this. Rhythmic unity among cultures is what Planet Drum is about, and with the world in torment, it sends a powerful message of healing.

This short video was filmed in the studio and shows the genuine love, respect and pure joy the four master musicians experienced through this reunion, as well as a glimpse into their creative process. View HERE. The group is eager to share that joy live with audiences at the Capitol Theatre.

