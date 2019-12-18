Dustbowl Revival to Perform at Irvington Folk Festival

California roots ensemble Dustbowl Revival will perform at the 1st Annual Irvington Folk Festival at the Irvington Theater on February 1 in support of their new album Is It You, Is It Me out January 31 via Thirty Tigers. Named "Best Live Band in LA" by LA Weekly, Dustbowl Revival is notorious for flooring audiences with their infectious live performances. Their latest studio offering finds the sextet infusing subtle pop sensibilities into their already genre-defying style, which incorporates everything from folk to funk to New Orleans swing and so much in between.

Produced by Sam Kassirer (Lake Street Dive, Josh Ritter) and engineered by Brian Joseph (Bon Iver, Sufjan Stevens), Is It You, Is It Me was recorded during intense two-week flash studio session. Each member played multiple instruments and allowed ample space for spontaneity, even making a spur-of-the-moment choir and forming a nimble rock orchestra with friends. The final result showcases superb musicianship and culminates into some of Dustbowl Revival's most powerful musical moments to date.

Dustbowl Revival is comprised of core members Z Lupetin (lead vocals/guitar), Liz Beebe (lead vocals) Connor Vance (violin/guitar), Matt Rubin (trumpet/fluegelhorn/keys) Ulf Bjorlin (trombones) and Josh Heffernan (drums/percussion). After 10 years of touring together and amassing a passionate and loyal following worldwide, Dustbowl Revival embarks on a new journey with Is It You, Is It Me, proving that great bands never stop evolving as they simply refuse to stand still.





