Cast Set for HAIRSPRAY at White Plains Performing Arts Center

The White Plains Performing Arts Center has revealed the cast for its Mainstage production of HAIRSPRAY, playing December 13, 2024 – January 5, 2025.

HAIRSPRAY, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. Join Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star! Can a girl with big dreams ( and even bigger hair) change the world?

Leading the cast is Brian Kalinowski as Edna Turnblad and Jenna Leigh Miller as Tracy Turnblad. They will be joined by Janet Dickinson (Broadway's Anastasia and Bullets over Broadway) as Velma Von Tussle, Ellisha Marie as Motormouth Maybelle, Isaiah Alston as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Dean Cestari as Link Larkin, Justin R.G. Holcomb as Wilbur Turnblad, Russell Muzyczka as Corny Collins, Josephine Maureen as Amber Von Tussle, Meaghan Maher as Penny Pingleton, Katherine Ashley and Isabella Jones as Little Inez, Chris Donovan as the Male Authority Figure and Amy Griffin as the Female Authority Figure.

The ensemble consists of Hannah Bonnett, Indya Cherise, Ashia Collines, Liz Davis, Holly Echsner, Jaden Holtschlag, Andrew Meier, Patrick Murray, Brian Piazza Jr., Troy Serena, Cory Simmons, Abby Tucker and Justin Waite.

HAIRSPRAY is Directed by Frank Portanova with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Lexie Fennell Frare. Lighting Design by Aaron Bowerbox, Sound Design by Don Hanna, Stage Managed by Erin Mittman. Book by Mark O'Donnell & Thomas Meehan, Music by Marc Shaiman, Lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman. Based on the New Line Cinema film, written and directed by John Waters. HAIRSPRAY will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center December 13 – January 5.

