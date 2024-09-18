ArtsRock Reveals 16th Season an Array of Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ArtsRock has announced its 16th season bringing world-renowned performers and creators together in performance and conversation for audiences in Rockland County and the wider region. The season features candlelight concerts, family shows, celebrity interviews, one-of-a-kind original productions and multi-media events. Programming is largely presented at the Angel Nyack, located at the historic First Reformed Church of Nyack, as well as selected local venues.

ArtsRock’s 2024-25 season launches on Saturday November 9th with a Classical Candlelight Concert featuring Trio Fadolín. In a beautiful candlelit setting, this new ensemble with a unique sonority performs music from regions as varied as Ukraine, Armenia, the USA and others. The trio features Sabina Torosjan, violin, Valeriya Sholokhova, cello, and Ljova, performing on the fadolín - a new instrument that encompasses the range of the violin, viola, and most of the cello. Trio Fadolín has been presented by Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, the new Perelman Performing Arts Center (PACNYC) and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Hosted by Elliott Forrest, WQXR Host and ArtsRock Executive Artistic Director.

On November 16th, Award-winning Hollywood power couple, Tony Shalhoub and Brooke Adams, come to Nyack to talk about their lives, careers and marriage. Tony is an Emmy Award winner for roles in MONK and THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL and known for film performances in GALAXY QUEST, MEN IN BLACK, BARTON FINK, and BIG NIGHT, plus many turns on Broadway, including the hit musical THE BAND'S VISIT, winning him a Tony Award. Brooke is best known for her screen roles in DAYS OF HEAVEN and INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS. She's also appeared on stage, including performing with her husband in LEND ME A TENOR on Broadway.

Looking ahead to the New Year, ArtsRock’s Classical Candlelight Concerts series continues on February 8th at 8pm with a performance by CreArtBox. This internationally known chamber ensemble blends music and projected visuals with the warm candlelit ambience of The Angel Nyack. This program features a selection of renowned works for this instrumentation, including trios

by Mendelssohn and Weber and interpretations of works by Ravel and Richter. According to The New Yorker, “CreArtBox fuses together a variety of art forms to create a wholly authentic, visually and aurally compelling experience.”

On March 28, 2025, ArtsRock and Rivertown Film present History of Movie Music: Leonard Slatkin in Conversation with Elliott Forrest, a very special evening with six-time Grammy award-winning conductor Leonard Slatkin. Elliott Forrest and Maestro Slatkin will present 40 film clips as they chronicle the history of movie music from silent films (that were never silent) to today. Renowned as a conductor of the world’s leading orchestras, Slatkin was raised in Los Angeles, where both his parents played in orchestras for famous film scores. He will share his personal story as well his vast knowledge of the history of movie music. Forrest is the Midday Host on WQXR where he plays movie music every weekday during his "Score at 4."

ArtsRock continues their partnership with EcoTones Ensemble presenting EcoTones Concerts: The Wise Trees of River Hook, on June 1, 2025. The Hudson Valley EcoTones Ensemble embeds throughout Upper Nyack's River Hook Preserve in an innovative and enchanting live music performance, inviting audience members to embark on a musical walking journey through the preserve with jazz and classical chamber ensembles highlighting the wisdom offered by River Hook's notable trees.

