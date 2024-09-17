Arc Stages Breaks Ground To Build A New, Proscenium Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages wraps up its 11th season and looks ahead to the future of regional theater in Westchester County. Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins allocated capital funds to kickstart the construction project.

Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has been a champion of the arts in Westchester since the beginning of her tenure in government. She has consistently prioritized arts organizations in need, especially during critical times when support and funding matters most in our communities. Arc Stages thanks Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for this crucial funding which will continue to trailblaze the future of the arts in Westchester.

"What we are building is a home for compassion, empathy, and hope. People don't seem to be able to listen to each other anymore. We're going to change that one audience member at a time by building this theater.” says Arc Stages Executive Artistic Director, Adam Cohen. “A larger proscenium theatre will allow us to bring socially relevant theatre to a larger population. Theatre creates community, offers representation to marginalized communities, and inspires audiences. With this new space we will not have any limitations on what we produce, therefore we will reach more people from different walks of life."

"The economic impact of this new space will be far-reaching through added employment for artists, technicians, designers, and teaching artists throughout the region. Restaurants and shops will see a boost in revenue as we bring more people together night after night,” adds Cohen. “Arc Stages will be a place for discovering our shared humanity, after all - we are not so different. That is the great lesson and power of art."

Arc Stages' new proscenium theater will double their seating capacity with 144 new audience seats. Additional features also include a new lobby, new educational theatre classrooms and rehearsal spaces, and more than twice as many restrooms.

