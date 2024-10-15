Actors Conservatory Theatre To Present A BRONX TALE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors Conservatory Theatre will kick off it's 50th season with the musical version of A Bronx Tale.

Based on the play and film written by Chazz Palminteri, A Bronx Tale tells the story of a young man growing up in the Bronx in the 1960's who is caught between the father he loves and a local mob boss he idolizes. The story - based on Palminteri's childhood - was originally performed by Palminteri as a one-man show in 1989. He adapted the play into a film which was released in 1993 and starred Robert DeNiro and Palminteri (as the neighborhood mob boss). The musical version (adapted for the stage by Palminteri) opened on Broadway in December 2016 featuring music by Alan Menkin (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, The Little Mermaid) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, Sister Act).

"I have been entwined in the neighborhood where this story takes place for my entire life," commented Armand Paganelli, Director of the production. "It's an honor to celebrate ACT's 50th season by bringing this musical to the stage. A Bronx Tale is a powerful story about loyalty, honor, conflict, family, love - and that there is nothing worse than wasted talent." Despite its dramatic themes, A Bronx Tale features 1960's doo-wop style music and a collection of neighborhood characters including Eddie Mush, JoJo The Whale, Tony Ten to Two, and Frankie Coffee Cake. Due to its adult themes and language, this production is not recommended for children.

Founded in 1975 by Arlene Wendt, ACT has staged over 135 main-stage productions in its 50-year history, including comedies, dramas, musicals and original works. They have conducted numerous acting workshops for children and beginner actors, and scene study workshops for experienced performers. Many, in part thanks to ACT, have gone on to successful careers in TV, film and theater.

Well known in the arts community and a four-time Best of Westchester recipient, ACT remains committed to its mission to provide quality theater to Westchester audiences at a reasonable cost, to assist young actors and technicians in the world of theater, and to encourage volunteerism within the community. ACT is an affiliate of ArtsWestchester, and has an extensive and growing community of volunteers who assist with all aspects of their productions including ushering, concessions, set construction, lighting and backstage duties.

A Bronx Tale opens Friday, November 8 and runs for two weekends. Tickets are available via ACT's website: www.actshows.org

