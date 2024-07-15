West Bay Community Theater Presents GREASE- IN CONCERT This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



West Bay Community Theater will present an in-concert production of the classic 50's musical GREASE on Saturday, August 17th at 7:30pm on the North Kingstown Town Beach.

This production of GREASE-IN CONCERT is music-focused, with minimal staging, in addition to multimedia support (live video enhancement and show-related imagery). All music will be live with no pre-recorded and/or backing tracks. WBCT's production has secured the rights to all of the “movie songs” (songs such as “Grease”, “You're the One That I Want” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You” that are not part of the original stage version), offering a full-on GREASE experience!

For those who have attended West Bay's summer productions (HAIR, CABARET), they know what a special experience a WBCT show on the beach can be. Moonlight on the water, food trucks, a festive audience, and some of the best voices in local theater all in one special evening in Wickford. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and anything else to make an August night on the beach comfortable. For this show, WBCT encourages audience members to dress for the period and if your costume is cool enough for the Pink Ladies and the Burger Palace Boys, you may even win a prize!

WBCT President, Terry Shea, says, “Last summer's production of CABARET-IN-CONCERT was a game changer for us. Not only did we draw a record audience for one of our shows (well over 300 attended and ticket sales are already trending to go higher than that) we introduced the addition of 4 large video screens across the expanse of the lawn. This multimedia enhancement gives everyone a chance to see performers' faces close up as well as view imagery that will enhance the concert setting and draw everyone into the world of this show.” Alongside this rock concert-meets-musical theater setting, audience members will be able to take advantage of two of the region's award-winning food trucks, Gansett Poke and Mumsies Ice Cream. Also on hand for burgers, hot dogs and more is NK beach's own Saugy Shack. There will also be themed gift basket auctions and a 50/50 raffle.

And while the “in-concert” setting means the focus is more on the music than the script, be ensured that there is enough choreography and production value to make this show a fully satisfying night at the theater. Fans of this classic musical are in for a real treat as GREASE gets the unique WBCT treatment.

Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as "Greased Lightnin'," "It's Raining on Prom Night," "Alone at the Drive-In Movie" recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. An eight-year run on Broadway and two subsequent revivals, along with innumerable school and community productions place Grease among the world's most popular musicals.

Grease debuted Off-Broadway on February 14, 1972 at the Eden Theatre in New York City. The show transferred to Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre, and later to the Royale Theatre, closing on April 13, 1980 after a record-breaking 3,388 performances. The film adaptation of Grease premiered in 1978 and became the highest-grossing movie musical of all time. Grease returned to Broadway twice, in a 1994 revival directed and choreographed by Jeff Calhoun and a 2007 revival directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall.

Tickets may be purchased directly through WBCT at https://wbctheater.org/box-office or by sending an email to : info@wbctheater.org or by calling (401) 372-7201 and leaving a message with full ticket request details. Tickets may be purchased on site the night of the show, as well.

