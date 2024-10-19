WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Begins Performances Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With political tensions high as the election approaches, The Contemporary Theater Company is bringing to the stage What the Constitution Means to Me, a show that tackles big questions around our founding document.

“One of the best things we can all do for our own sanity during election season is to come together with our neighbors for communal experiences,” says the show’s director Maggie Cady. “This show asks the audience to think about what we each love about our Constitution while really examining the ways in which has failed us. (But don’t worry, you’re safe from discussions of our current election or candidates!)”

What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck is a critically acclaimed play and finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama that skillfully intertwines personal history with the profound relevance of the U.S. Constitution. Running from October 25 through November 23, this production offers audiences a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant experience, challenging them to reconsider the Constitution’s role in contemporary society.

Directed by Maggie Cady, the show features a dynamic cast led by Chelsea Mitchell as Heidi Schreck. Mitchell was most recently on the CTC stage in the spring as Meg Crane, inventor of the home pregnancy test, in Predictor, also directed by Cady.

Mitchell brings to life Schreck’s journey as a fifteen-year-old who gives speeches and participates in debates around the Constitution for college tuition, drawing connections between the document and her own family’s experiences. Schreck talks about the challenges and sometimes traumatic events in the lives of the women in her family going back four generations.

Joining Mitchell on stage is Ron Giles as the Legionnaire who oversees the debates and provides “good male energy”, as well as Lily O'Hara and Abigail Licht, two South Kingstown High School students who alternate in the role of the Teen Debater, a character central to the play’s exploration of generational perspectives on constitutional rights.

Cady’s direction promises to deliver a compelling blend of humor and intensity, capturing both the intimate and political dimensions of Schreck’s script.

“I love how this show combines fascinating and heartfelt personal stories about the women in Heidi’s life alongside the cold hard facts and statistics that are key in debate,” says Cady. “Chelsea is an amazing actor who is able to embody both the weight of this show and it’s comedic moments perfectly.”

What the Constitution Means to Me premiered on Broadway in 2019 to wide acclaim, earning multiple Tony Award nominations and cementing its place as one of the most important works of recent years. The Contemporary Theater Company’s production will allow local audiences to experience this timely work in a new light, offering a powerful reflection on the past, present, and future of American democracy.

“This is a play that’s full of hope that drives home the fact that we are all what drives that hope,” says Cady. “Vote, run for office, and be the change you’ve been waiting for.”

The show will run at the Contemporary Theater Company from October 25 through November 23. Tickets are available now, and audiences are encouraged to secure their seats early for this limited engagement.

For more information on the production and to purchase tickets, visit the Contemporary Theater Company’s website at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com.

