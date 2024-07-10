Trinity Rep Elects New Trustees to Board

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trinity Repertory Company has elected four new members to its Board of Trustees. Jennifer Shaheen, founder and president of Technology Therapy Group, and Vanessa Vigil, belonging and equity coordinator for Lifespan, join the Board for the first time for three-year terms. Residential Properties President

Sally Lapides, who previously served on the Board from 2001-2004, and strategic planning marketing consultant Bill Foulkes, who served from 2001-2012, return to the Board for three-year terms. The Trustees’ terms began on July 1.



"I’m excited to start working with this newly elected group of Trustees because they bring extraordinary skills to the table,” Chair of the Board Kibbe Reilly said. “They are proven leaders in their chosen fields of work, they represent communities across the state of Rhode Island, they come from diverse experiences, and most importantly, they all love Trinity Rep. I can’t wait to see how they will participate in and influence the work of the Board in the coming year.”



Board Vice Chairs

Noni Thomas López and Ken Sigel, Treasurer John Lombardo, and Secretary Nancy Smith Greer were all re-elected for one-year terms in their respective leadership positions. Current Chair of the Board Kibbe Reilly was elected to a three-year term in 2023 and is now entering her term’s second year.



Trustees reelected for another three-year term include Karen Allen Baxter, Hannah Bell-Lombardo, Linda Cohen, Michael Évora, Avery Willis Hoffman, Doris Licht, John Lombardo, Noni Thomas López, Joseph Madden, Shankar Prasad, and Sean Redfern.

