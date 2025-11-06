The Trinity Repertory Theatre to Partner With Rhode Island Community Food Bank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Trinity Repertory Theatre is partnering with the Rhode Island Foundation and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank to inspire a spirit of giving going into the holiday season. The Foundation will match every donation the public makes to Trinity Rep's Annual Fund during its 2025 run of “A Christmas Carol” with an equal grant to the Food Bank, up to a total of $50,000.

The announcement comes as more than 140,000 Rhode Islanders face hunger due to Washington's suspension of SNAP benefits that deliver food to tens of thousands of families across the state.

“Hunger is always looming for many of our neighbors, but this is unprecedented. The safety net that so many Rhode Islanders depend on to feed their families is on the verge of disappearing,” said David N. Cicilline, the Foundation's president and CEO. “For anyone considering giving to Trinity, there has never been a more urgent time to be generous.”

The public can trigger the matching grants by contributing to Trinity Rep online at trinityrep.com/match or by texting SCROOGE to 44-321. Through this philanthropic challenge, their donations will benefit Trinity Rep's artistic, educational and community programs and the Food Bank's network of neighborhood food pantries and meal sites.

Even before Washington stopped funding SNAP, a growing number of Rhode Islanders were facing food insecurity due to the high cost of food, housing, utilities and transportation. In the last twelve months, the Food Bank has helped feed 89,000 people every month, more than ever before.