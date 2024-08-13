The Burbage Theatre Company to Hold Auditions for 13th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Burbage Theatre Company will hold in-person auditions for their upcoming 13th Season (2024-25) of five plays to be performed at the intimate Wendy Overly Studio Theatre in Pawtucket, RI.

Learn more at www.burbagetheatre.org/get-involved

AUDITION INFORMATION:

Auditions will be held at Burbage Theatre Co's Wendy Overly Studio Theatre (59 Blackstone Avenue, Pawtucket RI 02860) on Sunday August 18 between 6pm and 9pm and Monday August 19 between 6pm and 9pm.

Each performer will be allotted a minimum of three (3) minutes and a maximum of five (5) minutes. We ask that all performers prepare one (1) or two (2) monologues of their choice that are contemporary, relatively age-appropriate, and that fit within the allotted time frame. They expect to be filled throughout the audition days so please time your auditions properly.

Callbacks for individual plays are TBD.

Please also provide a hard copy of your headshot and resume stapled together at the time of your audition.

They also accept submissions from members of the Actors' Equity Association of America.

Burbage Theatre Co offers annual 'Special Appearance' contracts through our local AEA office.

Interested stage managers may send a resume to info@burbagetheatre.org.

Stage managers are hired on a show by show basis.

TO SECURE YOUR AUDITION TIME please reserve your 5-minute slot on our SignUp Genius through the following link:

S13 SIGN UP GENIUS

DIGITAL SUBMISSIONS: If you wish to audition, but cannot make the times specified above, you can always submit a self-tape through our website. Visit www.burbagetheatre.org/get-involved to learn about our options for DIGITAL AUDITION SUBMISSIONS.

Ticket information and subscription packages for Burbage Theatre Co's 2024-25 Season may be found at www.burbagetheatre.org. For further information please contact info@burbagetheatre.org or at (401)484-0355.

Comments