THE STORY GOES ON: THE SONGS OF MALTBY AND SHIRE Comes to the Weathervane Theatre This Month

Weathervane Theatre will present the premiere of the musical revue THE STORY GOES ON: THE SONGS OF MALTBY AND SHIRE. Featuring the music of the legendary and award-winning songwriting team of Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire, Tony Award winner Richard Maltby Jr. directs the piece. THE STORY GOES ON: THE SONGS OF MALTBY AND SHIRE is sponsored by #ethancoaches.

A voice of a generation, Maltby and Shire are best known for creating the most thrilling, touching, and enduring revues in theatre history—STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW and CLOSER THAN EVER. As they complete their trilogy with a new revue, ABOUT TIME, Weathervane will premiere THE STORY GOES ON: THE SONGS OF MALTBY AND SHIRE, featuring the most beloved songs from the Maltby and Shire songbook as well as brand new material. Be a part of theatre history in this intimate and heartfelt revue celebrating the human spirit.

A strictly limited engagement, THE STORY GOES ON: THE SONGS OF MALTBY AND SHIRE will premiere at New Hampshire’s Weathervane Theatre on Saturday, July 20, and run through July 27. Suitable for most audiences, THE STORY GOES ON will feature selections from BIG, BABY, CLOSER THAN EVER, STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW, SOUSATZKA, WATERFALL, TAKE FLIGHT, THE COUNTRY WIFE, and the yet-to-be-finished ABOUT TIME. Featuring 21 members of Weathervane’s Resident Acting Company, the principal cast includes Broadway’s Becca Ayers (1776, MY FAIR LADY) and Robert H. Fowler (THE PRODUCERS, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST), Julia Bogdanoff, Shinnerrie Jackson, Marisa Kirby, Ira Kramer, and Ethan Paulini. Also joining the cast are Devyn Xavier Akers, Danielle Barrett, Lily Cameron, Ethan Davenport, Nicholas Deapo, Dan Follett, Carrie Greenberg, Elliana Karris, Grace L. Kramer, Jeremy Lloyd, Bebe Moss, Ana Lauren Rodriguez, Payton Thomas, and Lew Whitener. Rounding out the cast is Maltby himself, who makes a special appearance.

Maltby is delighted with the Weathervane community: “I love this company. Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini has assembled a really first-rate cast. The company is selfless, they listen, they’re working really, really hard – and they are really, really talented. We are going to use every singer in the full Weathervane company in the show, and that is going to be mind-blowing. I can promise that audiences here are going to hear some truly glorious singing.”

Choreographing THE STORY GOES ON is Valerie Wright (KIMBERLY AKIMBO).

“Creating movement for Richard's songs is a thrill because his lyrics are so complete in their feeling and intention,” said Wright. “I think we all feel grateful to have this time with a master and an artist who writes so beautifully about longing, regret, unspeakable joy, heartache, loss, and the whirl of falling in love.”

THE STORY GOES ON is music directed by Deniz Cordell. The additional creative team includes Annie Pasqua (musical associate), Scout Hough (lighting design), Alexander Pikiben (sound design), Rien Schlecht (set and costume design), Billy Smith and Claire Vogt (properties design), and Pyper K Williams (lead scenic artist. Reed Davis and Egypt Dixon stage manage the production. Camden Dalie Keech is the technical director.

Tickets for THE STORY GOES ON are now on sale at weathervanenh.org or at 603-837-9322. Special events include an opening night reception following the Saturday, July 20th performance where patrons can mix and mingle with the cast and the creative team with this intimate ticketed event. Reception includes a complimentary glass of champagne and drink specials.

THE STORY GOES ON Iis part of Weathervane’s 59th rep season, running now - October 13, 2024. Additional Season 59 titles include THE WEDDING SINGER, SKELETON CREW, EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, THE FULL MONTY, CLUE, and CABARET. Season 59 tickets start at $24.

