Janelle Monáe, The Roots, & More Join Newport Jazz Festival 2025 Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of the longest-running and most storied festivals in America, the Newport Jazz Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island for the iconic cultural institution’s 71st edition on August 1-3. Fans and artists alike return each year to this hallowed ground to experience the joy of this Festival’s long-running tradition of diversity, discovery and artistic virtuosity.

The newly unveiled lineup includes artists like Janelle Monáe, The Roots, and Jacob Collier. The festival will also enjoy appearances from some of the jazz world’s greatest talents including Esperanza Spalding, Dianne Reeves and The Yussef Dayes Experience. Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Thee Sacred Souls, De La Soul and LA LOM will bring their unmistakable, classic sounds to the festival and SOFI TUKKER and Willow will bring their groundbreaking and diverse artistry to life at The Fort. Artistic Director Christian McBride will assemble an all-star cast for a rousing Big Band set. The full lineup is listed below.

This year, Newport Jazz will once again be offering a limited JAZZ LOUNGE Festival admission ticket. The Jazz Lounge Ticket allows you access to a separate Festival entrance, a premium parking space (one space per ticket order), and exclusive access to the Jazz Lounge – a tented lounge on the North Lawn/Fort Stage where you will find: Lounge seating, complimentary wifi, a private cash bar, TV monitors for a live view of the Fort Stage performances, and air conditioned restroom facilities. The lounge will also feature panoramic views of Newport Harbor, Narragansett Bay, and the Fort Stage. This offering is in addition to 3-Day and Single day general admission tickets and discounted student tickets.

Specially priced 3-Day Passes are on sale now, for 48 hours only. All other ticket types go on sale April 17th at 1PM ET via DICE. A limited number of specially priced 3-Day Tickets are available for purchase on a first come first serve basis. Student tickets are only for students aged 10-25. Current College students are required to present a student photo ID. Middle and High School students are not required to show ID. All students must enter through the student gate only. Children 9 and under are free except for Jazz Lounge Tickets. Only 2 children allowed per ticketed adult. All children 10 and over will need a full-priced admission ticket. For complete information, visit here.

Newport Jazz Festival 2025 Full Line-Up

Janelle Monáe

The Roots

Jacob Collier

RAYE

Jorja Smith

Esperanza Spalding

Willow

Thee Sacred Souls

De La Soul

The Yussef Dayes Experience

Rachael & Vilray

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Dianne Reeves

Christian McBride Big Band

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Bela Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio

Louis Cato, John Scofield, & Marcus Miller

SOFI TUKKER (butter set)

The Philadelphia Experiment

LA LOM

KNOWER

Samm Henshaw

Terence Blanchard: Flow

Cymande

Hiromi’s Sonicwonder

Kenny Garrett

Stanley Jordan Solo

Ron Carter Quartet

CARRTOONS

Kokoroko

Kiefer

Moses Yoofee Trio

Emmet Cohen Trio

Lakecia Benjamin

Rich Ruth

Pérez Patitucci Calvaire Trio

Ekep Nkwelle

Maimouna Youssef

Etienne Charles & Creole Soul

BCUC

Marcus Gilmore Presents: A Centennial Tribute to Roy Haynes

Darius Jones Trio

Aaron Parks Little Big

Isaiah Sharkey

Tyshawn Sorey Trio

Bobby Sanabria & Sexteto Ibiano

Parlor Greens

New Jazz Underground

Tyreek McDole

Comments