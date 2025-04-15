Janelle Monáe, The Roots, & More Join Newport Jazz Festival 2025 Lineup

The festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island for the iconic cultural institution’s 71st edition on August 1-3.
One of the longest-running and most storied festivals in America, the Newport Jazz Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island for the iconic cultural institution’s 71st edition on August 1-3. Fans and artists alike return each year to this hallowed ground to experience the joy of this Festival’s long-running tradition of diversity, discovery and artistic virtuosity.
The newly unveiled lineup includes artists like Janelle Monáe, The Roots, and Jacob Collier. The festival will also enjoy appearances from some of the jazz world’s greatest talents including Esperanza Spalding, Dianne Reeves and The Yussef Dayes Experience. Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Thee Sacred Souls, De La Soul and LA LOM will bring their unmistakable, classic sounds to the festival and SOFI TUKKER and Willow will bring their groundbreaking and diverse artistry to life at The Fort. Artistic Director Christian McBride will assemble an all-star cast for a rousing Big Band set. The full lineup is listed below.
This year, Newport Jazz will once again be offering a limited JAZZ LOUNGE Festival admission ticket. The Jazz Lounge Ticket allows you access to a separate Festival entrance, a premium parking space (one space per ticket order), and exclusive access to the Jazz Lounge – a tented lounge on the North Lawn/Fort Stage where you will find: Lounge seating, complimentary wifi, a private cash bar, TV monitors for a live view of the Fort Stage performances, and air conditioned restroom facilities. The lounge will also feature panoramic views of Newport Harbor, Narragansett Bay, and the Fort Stage. This offering is in addition to 3-Day and Single day general admission tickets and discounted student tickets.
Specially priced 3-Day Passes are on sale now, for 48 hours only. All other ticket types go on sale April 17th at 1PM ET via DICE. A limited number of specially priced 3-Day Tickets are available for purchase on a first come first serve basis. Student tickets are only for students aged 10-25. Current College students are required to present a student photo ID. Middle and High School students are not required to show ID. All students must enter through the student gate only. Children 9 and under are free except for Jazz Lounge Tickets. Only 2 children allowed per ticketed adult. All children 10 and over will need a full-priced admission ticket. For complete information, visit here.
Janelle Monáe
The Roots
Jacob Collier
RAYE
Jorja Smith
Willow
Thee Sacred Souls
De La Soul
The Yussef Dayes Experience
Rachael & Vilray
Cécile McLorin Salvant
Christian McBride Big Band
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Bela Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio
Louis Cato, John Scofield, & Marcus Miller
SOFI TUKKER (butter set)
The Philadelphia Experiment
LA LOM
KNOWER
Samm Henshaw
Terence Blanchard: Flow
Cymande
Hiromi’s Sonicwonder
Kenny Garrett
Stanley Jordan Solo
Ron Carter Quartet
CARRTOONS
Kokoroko
Kiefer
Moses Yoofee Trio
Emmet Cohen Trio
Lakecia Benjamin
Rich Ruth
Pérez Patitucci Calvaire Trio
Ekep Nkwelle
Maimouna Youssef
Etienne Charles & Creole Soul
BCUC
Marcus Gilmore Presents: A Centennial Tribute to Roy Haynes
Darius Jones Trio
Aaron Parks Little Big
Isaiah Sharkey
Tyshawn Sorey Trio
Bobby Sanabria & Sexteto Ibiano
Parlor Greens
New Jazz Underground
Tyreek McDole
Videos