SPIRITS Comes to West Bay Community Theater This Month

West Bay Community Theater will present the return of their unique musical revue, SPIRITS, on Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th at The Arctic Playhouse in West Warwick.

Previously titled VILLAINS ONLY, WBCT’s haunting cabaret blends select material from Broadway, Pop/Rock and other sources to bring audiences a singular musical experience. Under the watchful eye and ear of Music Director Dave Laros, six talented performers bring their take to a variety of classics all falling under the theme of “spirits” – The departed? A potent beverage? SPIRITS explores all aspects of the term with contributions from six talented singers and Dave Laros’ own original material from his upcoming musical, “MY GHOSTS.”

SPIRITS will feature Susan Iacobellis, Michael DeValve, Taylor Willett, Micaela Chille, Jessica Pagliarini, and Emily Mae Partington.

In October, 2019, WBCT presented its first-ever show, a Halloween cabaret titled Villains Only. That show, performed at a local grange hall in Saunderstown, was a self-curated review of songs from Broadway, film and popular music – all from the villain’s point of view. WBCT has grown since then, but it’s always fun to return to your roots – especially when they’re this devilishly fun. In 2022, WBCT came back with The Villains Return, and now SPIRITS continues the ghoulish fun – a perfect way to prepare for the Halloween season.

Until West Bay Community Theater settles into a permanent home, they continue to rely on their colleagues and peers in the RI Theater community for performance space. ForSPIRITS, WBCT will be utilizing The Arctic Playhouse’s cabaret space in West Warwick. Their previous production, GREASE – IN CONCERT was performed at the North Kingstown Town Beach bandshell.

WBCT’s 2025 season will be announced soon.

