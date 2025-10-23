Review: SIX at Providence Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As a self-proclaimed theatre lover, for some time, I've made the decision to go into a show with little to no information so my reaction can be genuine.

While I'm sure some would say this makes me a "poser," it was exciting walking into SIX at the Providence Performing Arts Center knowing only that my inner history nerd would be brought to life, and the only review I'd heard from my Best Friend being, "I don't know, I'm still pretty grumpy about Henry VIII."

Which might seem strange to say, but considering we have an 80-minute show dedicated to righting some of his many wrongs, maybe she's not wrong.

SIX is a powerhouse of a show, and before it even began, I was stunned by how excited the audience was. It has been a long time, if ever, that I've seen a musical in which people were almost vibrating before it started. When it began, people were already screaming. You could see some people wanting to sing along, and I knew that I was about to be taken on a journey.

What I will say for the show's plot itself is that if it had ended differently, I might have taken issue with it. That being said, when the show began, I was concerned that I was going to be seeing six women pitted against each other to see who was the “best wife of Henry VIII”. The ending left me pleasantly surprised, but I don't want to say what happens. No spoilers here.

The first thing I have to talk about is the band. I haven’t seen a show in a long time that gave its musicians so much presence and personality on stage. Even as the audience was filing out after the curtain call, the band members were still walking off, greeted by wild cheers and applause. The energy between the performers and the musicians was so genuine that it felt like every part of SIX was a love letter to the people who made it happen.

The costumes (by Tony Award winner Gabriella Slade) stunned me to the point where I found myself almost getting distracted, wanting to know where I could get an outfit like that. Each one seemed to tell its own story. Each one seemed to blend the idea of a pop icon with “monarch here to party.” It had me wondering if I should stop at the merchandise stand on the way out and buy a crown, and sad that I talked myself out of it.

The stage itself (by Emma Bailey) was understated, but in a way that made it perfect. Because the show is essentially a musical revue centered on these women and giving them the spotlight they deserve, a busier set would have detracted from that focus.

Now I have to talk about the Queens.

Going into the show, I expected maybe one or two of them to stand out.

Wrong.

Every single actor held their own. Each one flawlessly stepped into the spotlight for her solo and then slipped back into the ensemble with synergy. I honestly don’t think you could find a better dynamic among any group of performers.

I’ve tried my best to pick a favorite, and “favorite” deserves quotation marks here, but Anna of Cleves, played by Hailey Alexis Lewis, I loved. Her song, “Get Down,” was a highlight; she absolutely killed it.

Catherine of Aragon, played by Emma Elizabeth Smith, was another standout, and I couldn’t take my eyes off her. She gave her character so much presence.

Anne Boleyn, played by Nella Cole, was flawless in her performance. Jane Seymour, played by Kelly Denice Taylor, stunned me with her beautiful, emotional voice. I was speechless.

Katherine Howard, played by Alizé Cruz, held such space for a difficult and powerful topic, all while maintaining the duality of holding that space with an Ariana Grande–esque ponytail.

I think it’s fair to say that Tasia Jungbauer, as Catherine Parr, was what brought me back to the show when I started to feel cynical about where the plot was heading. Her performance reminded me just how monumental Catherine Parr was in history. The way she took a moment to teach the other Queens felt powerful and grounding.

There were a few things that gave me pause, such as the fact that no curse words are uttered throughout the show, with most hidden behind little comedic winks toward the audience. Yet, with no cursing allowed, we still get references to threesomes, a mimed blowjob, and other sexualized topics. It seemed strange that we couldn't say “bitch” but could talk about the sex life of a thirteen-year-old in Tudor England.

I also found myself brought back to my concern about the plot as the show concluded. I overheard the women behind me, who had been clapping, singing, and celebrating the whole show, discussing how they loved that this musical didn't deal with “social topics.” The point, as Anne Boleyn reminds us, is reclaiming these women’s stories from the patriarchal history that tried to erase them… right? And while I feel happy this point is made, my concern comes through in that maybe it's so much fun, some are missing the point.

That being said, I have to come back to the crowd. The electricity surrounding the show was truly stunning, and SIX is an 80-minute powerhouse that's sure to lift you up. As I walked back to my car after the show, I heard multiple groups reciting, “Divorced, Beheaded, Died, Divorced, Beheaded, Survived!” And I’m certain SIX will survive the test of time.

SIX will be at the Providence Performing Arts Center through October 26. Seats are limited, be quick to get your tickets.

Photo: The North American Tour Boleyn Company of SIX. Photo by Joan Marcus.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Rhode Island News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...