Review: MJ THE MUSICAL at Providence Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Providence Performing Arts Center brings The King of Pop back to life with its dazzling, colorful, energetic production of ‘MJ The Musical,’ a portrait of the legendary entertainer, Michael Jackson, featuring a sampling of his greatest hits, unforgettable dance moves, a glimpse at his troubled personal life, and his rise from child prodigy to superstardom.

‘MJ The Musical’ premiered on Broadway in 2021, was nominated for ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and won four. Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, with a book by Lynn Nottage, ‘MJ’ provides a snapshot of Jackson’s illustrious career, as he gears up for his “Dangerous” world tour in the summer of 1992.

The production wastes no time firing up the audience, as the cast members prepare for MJ’s (Jordan Markus) entrance to rehearse the chart topper, “Beat It.” MJ and his crew are joined by an MTV reporter, Rachel (Cecilia Petrush), and cameraman, Alejandro (Anthony J. Garcia), to document his artistic process. Rachel promises to focus only on his music, but her probing questions about his childhood and perfectionism unveil painful memories and tumultuous circumstances that continue to take their toll on his physical and mental health, artistic choices, and financial standing.

Whether it’s the Jackson Five’s first television appearance, or MJ’s performance of “Billie Jean” on Motown’s 25th anniversary special, the attention to detail is outstanding, with glittering costumes, exquisite lighting, and splashy sets that perfectly recreate the moment in time. Show-stoppers include the monster hit, “Thriller,” “Smooth Criminal,” and “Bad,” as well as heartfelt fan favorites, “Human Nature” and “Man in the Mirror.”

Markus delivers a magnetic, passionate performance as MJ, complete with clear, fresh vocals and flawless mimicry of Jackson’s signature dance moves. As younger, “Off the Wall”-era Michael, Erik Hamilton is equally impressive, and Quentin Blanton, Jr. (on Tuesday night’s performance) is especially endearing as Little Michael.

Every member of the ensemble magnificently captures Jackson’s artistic genius, and the supporting cast is another remarkable assemblage of talent, particularly Devin Bowles (as MJ’s father, Joseph, and tour manager, Rob) and Anastasia Talley (as MJ’s mother, Katherine).

‘MJ The Musical’ boasts style, spirit, and substance that one can only attribute to an artist of his magnitude. I am not an ardent fan of jukebox musicals, but I thoroughly enjoyed this highly entertaining walk down memory lane.

‘MJ The Musical’ runs through January 26th at Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset Street in Providence. For tickets and information, call 401-421-2787 or visit www.ppacri.org

Reader Reviews