Review: Bearing Witness: SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US at Trinity Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What is the purpose of theatre? Trick question.

We go to the theatre for many reasons. Sometimes, we crave the spectacle of a Broadway musical; sometimes, we seek the grip of a powerful drama. And sometimes, we go to hear the unvarnished truth about a time and place, spoken in the language of those who lived it. That’s exactly what Someone Will Remember Us—a crisp, tightly staged world premiere at Trinity Rep—delivers. And it is devastating.

At its core, the play draws from real-life testimonies of veterans, their families, Iraqi civilians, and refugees resettled in Rhode Island. Deftly scripted by Deborah Salem Smith and Charlie Thurston, the piece was co-created by Dr. Michelle Cruz, Smith, and Thurston, and directed by Christopher Windom (who helmed last season’s outstanding Fences at Trinity Rep). The storytelling is expertly constructed—carefully interwoven to highlight parallel experiences and paced for maximum impact.

The ensemble cast—some taking on multiple roles—is uniformly excellent. Special mention is due to dialect coach Sade Namei, whose work ensures that every voice rings true.

Trinity Rep resident company members Stephen Thorne and Rachael Warren deliver heartbreaking performances as grieving parents processing the most devastating news imaginable. Thorne also plays a military chaplain—one of the production’s smartly chosen doublings—and brings remarkable nuance to both roles. Brown/Trinity Rep MFA student Allison Jones is dazzling as Millareisha, an earnest young Marine who walks us, step by brutal step, through the events of June 23, 2005—the deadliest day for women in U.S. military history. Her comrade, Angelica, is played with deep empathy by Ashley Aldarondo. Dereks Thomas shines as a veteran struggling to re-enter civilian life; his “job interview” scene is especially powerful.

The roles of Iraqi civilians and refugees are handled with care and authenticity. Jihan Haddad (Sara) and Josephine Moshiri Elwood (Wafaa) offer shattering insight into the realities of war’s collateral damage. Jade Ziane is a standout as Kamal, a translator caught in the precarious space between two worlds, letting us feel every ounce of his uncertainty and fear.

Windom’s direction keeps the focus on the raw honesty of these stories—never preachy, never overdetermined. Instead, he moves his cast fluidly through this torrent of human experience. Working with Tanya Orellana’s simple yet striking set, Windom uses every inch of the space to great effect, at one point even sending an actor into the audience to share photos on their phone (no spoilers). Emma Deane’s lighting is subtle but precise, her dramatic effects landing just right. Peter Sasha Hurowitz’s sound design sneaks in ambient effects while punctuating key moments with powerful music cues. Shahrzad Mazaheri’s costumes are so understatedly effective that you may not even notice how dramatically they shift in the final scene—but pay attention.

The production also highlights the work of two vital Rhode Island organizations: Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, a nonprofit serving veterans in need, and the Refugee Dream Center, which supports resettled refugees in the state.

Of course, no production is flawless. Docudramas like this often grapple with the tension between direct address and dramatization, and those familiar with works like Here There Are Blueberries or Yellow Face may sense that here. A couple of directorial choices land oddly—(the mugging about as trees? Puzzling)—but these are minor quibbles.

At its best, theatre brings untold stories into the light. This production does exactly that, with raw authenticity, deep empathy, and a commitment to truth. You’ll find dark humor, you’ll almost certainly cry, and you’ll walk away with something weightier than just an evening’s entertainment. Recommended.

Someone Will Remember Us, directed by Christopher Windom, runs January 23—February 23. Tickets are available at trinityrep.com/remember, by calling (401) 351-4242, or in person at the Ticket Office at 201 Washington St., Providence. Sensory Friendly performance February 12; final week of the run (2/19–23) open-captioned. RI resident "Neighborhood nights" on Feb 2, 16, and 23 offer discounts for residents in different parts of the state; check online for more details.



Photo by Mark Turek

Reader Reviews