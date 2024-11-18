Review: AMADEUS at The Gamm Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In 1998, my senior year English teacher decided to mix things up by having us start the semester by watching movies rather than reading the usual high school classics. The selections were varied – The Godfather, Ghandi, Some Like it Hot, From Here to Eternity. My opinions on these films ran the gamut, but only one of the movies we were asked to watch became an instant favorite: the 1985 version of Amadeus. I grew up on a steady diet of classical music, both at home and through my many years of ballet, and as Mozart was amongst my top composers, it’s little wonder that the Oscar winning picture remained one of my top films. So, little surprise that I jumped on the chance to review the Gamm’s production of Peter Schaffer’s 1981 play on which the movie was based. I can honestly say that AMADEUS may not only be one of my new favorite plays, but that this may be the finest production I have seen at the Gamm – and that is saying something, given their track record of thrilling work.

While the name of the play is taken directly from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s name, rival composer Antonio Salieri is our main protagonist, here masterfully portrayed by Steve Kidd. We, the audience, are summoned by the character, as “ghosts of the distant future,” to act as his confessors, and see his point of view of the events that have transpired. As Salieri, Kidd offers a master class of a performance. On-stage for nearly the entirety of the show’s 180-minute run time, which is no small task in itself, Kidd’s mesmerizing portrayal of the desperation and deep envy which inspires acts against not only Mozart, but God Himself. (To note, while Amadeus likely popularized the idea of a Salieri-Mozart rivalry, the play mixes a heavy dose of fiction amongst the facts. I recommend reading the write-up included in the program, “Amadeus: A Composition of Fact & Fiction” by Associate Artistic Director Rachel Walshe, who does a great job highlighting what is what.)

Michael Liebhauser, as Mozart, is also expertly performed. He begins vulgar, crude, and childlike in his behavior, if effortlessly talented (and flashily dressed by Costume Designer Mikayla Reid). By the end of the second act, these traits remain, but with all traces of flashiness gone. Due to the pathos Liebhauser lends to the character, it’s heartbreaking to watch him attempt to hold on as life spirals out of control.

Kudos to director Tony Estrella, who has assembled an all-around stellar cast. While high praise could be given to each and every actor, a couple of stand outs are Alison Russo, who is delightful and grounded as Mozart’s wife Constanze and Casey Seymour Kim as the idiosyncratic Emperor Joseph II.

The Gamm’s production is elevated by the work of Judith Lynn Stillman, who not only provides accompaniment on the piano and pianoforte, but is also the show’s musical director, designer of the musical score, lyricist, and portrays the composter Bonno within the show. Stillman’s work enhances the libretto, providing arrangement and improvisations of not only works by Mozart, but many other composers of the 18th and early 19th century, such as Gluck, Handel, Rossini, and Beethoven. Using both recordings by themselves and other times accompanied by Stillman, who is known for her “play-within-a-concert” productions, the music is expertly and seamlessly woven throughout.

If, like me, you have previously only seen the movie version of Amadeus, I urge you to make your way to the Gamm’s excellent production. The run has already been extended once (previously the run was to end on December 1st), so be sure to grab tickets while you still can.

Amadeus runs through December 7th at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI. Tickets: $65-75. Information about rush tickets, as well as discounts for seniors, students, groups and more at gammtheatre.org/discounts. Call 401-723-4266 or go to gammtheatre.org/amadeus.

Pictured: Michael Liebhauser (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart), Steve Kidd (Antonio Salieri)

Photo credit: Cat Laine

Comments