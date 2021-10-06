Photos: First Look At The Cast Of LIFTED At Wilbury Theatre Group

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lifted is part absurdist family drama, part imaginative theatrical fantasia.

Oct. 6, 2021  

Presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group, Charlie Thurston's new drama Lifted is a modern meditation on the Icarus myth, featuring performances by Daraja Hinds, Victor Neto and Jim O'Brien. Directed by Wilbury Group Artistic Director Josh Short, Lifted is being presented outdoors at WaterFire Arts Center, October 21 through November 13.

Lifted is part absurdist family drama, part imaginative theatrical fantasia. In an environmentally ravaged near-future, birds have returned from their recent extinction to carry a teenage boy off into the sky. Is it an act of salvation or a declaration of war? As the avian abduction sends ripples through the city, then the country, then the world, his twin brother, father and girlfriend have to turn to each other for meaning.

Tickets for the production are Pay What You Can. Learn more at thewilburygroup.org/lifted

Daraja Hinds

Jim O''Brien

Victor Neto

Jim O''Brien

Daraja Hinds

Victor Neto


