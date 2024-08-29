Photos: 42ND STREET is Now Running at Theatre By The Sea

Performances run through September 15
All new production photos has been released from 42nd Street, currently running at Theatre By The Sea through September 15. For tickets call (401) 782-TKTS (8587), visit www.theatrebythesea.com, or visit the box office at 364 Cards Pond Rd., Wakefield, RI.
Come and meet those dancing feet in 42nd Street, the glamorous, Tony Award-Winning, 1930's musical spectacular. The stakes are high when a young chorus girl fresh from Allentown, PA, is given the once-in-a-lifetime chance to become a star in a musical that recalls both the classic days of Broadway and the golden age of movie musicals. With sensational tap numbers, lavish costumes, and one show-stopping tune after another, you will be thoroughly entertained from the first note to the final tap.
Photo Credit: Mark Turek
Ashton Lambert (Billy Lawlor) and Laura Guley (Peggy Sawyer) and the cast
Kevin Patrick Martin (Andy Lee) and the cast
Laura Guley (Peggy Sawyer) and Patrick Ryan Sullivan (Julian Marsh)
Elizabeth McGuire (Phyllis), Mallory Davis (Lorraine), Laura Guley (Peggy Sawyer), Maggie Mae Roach (Anytime Annie)
Beau Allen (Abner Dillon) and Merrill Peiffer (Dorothy Brock) with Kat Gold (Maggie Jones)
Kat Gold (Maggie Jones) and Rendell DeBose (Bert Barry)
John Reed (Pat Denning) and Merrill Peiffer (Dorothy Brock)
Patrick Ryan Sullivan (Julian Marsh) and Laura Guley (Peggy Sawyer)
