Photos: 42ND STREET is Now Running at Theatre By The Sea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new production photos has been released from 42nd Street, currently running at Theatre By The Sea through September 15. For tickets call (401) 782-TKTS (8587), visit www.theatrebythesea.com, or visit the box office at 364 Cards Pond Rd., Wakefield, RI.

Check out the photos below!

Come and meet those dancing feet in 42nd Street, the glamorous, Tony Award-Winning, 1930's musical spectacular. The stakes are high when a young chorus girl fresh from Allentown, PA, is given the once-in-a-lifetime chance to become a star in a musical that recalls both the classic days of Broadway and the golden age of movie musicals. With sensational tap numbers, lavish costumes, and one show-stopping tune after another, you will be thoroughly entertained from the first note to the final tap.

Comments