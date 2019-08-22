Photo Flash: Granite Theatre Presents Agatha Christie's THE HOLLOW

"The Hollow" is another thriller in our continuing series of Agatha Christie mysteries. The show opens September 6, 2019 and runs thru September 29 at the Granite Theatre. Producer/Artistic Director for the theatre is David Jepson.

An unhappy game of romantic follow-the-leader explodes into murder one weekend at The Hollow, home of Sir Henry and Lucy Angkatell, arguably Christie's finest comic grande dame. Dr. Cristow, the Harley Street lothario, is at the center of the trouble when, assembled in one place, we find his dull but devoted wife Gerda, his mistress and prominent sculptor Henrietta and his former lover and Hollywood film star Veronica. Also visiting are Edward and Midge whose romantic assertions are likewise thrown into the mix. As the list of romantic associations grow so does the list of potential suspects when Cristow is shot dead. Nearly everyone has a motive but only one of them did the deed.





John Cillino (Westerly, RI) directs the show. The show features Veronica Strickland( Waterford, CT), Michael Jepson (W. Warwick, RI), Molly Marks (Charlestown, RI), Lydia Fascia (W. Warwick, RI), Claire Leatham (Wyoming, RI), Geoff Leatham (Wyoming, RI), Michelle Mania (Westerly, RI), Michael Thurber (Chepachet, RI), Tom Steenburg (Mystic, CT), Bob Mignarri (East Greenwich, RI), Warren Usey (Westerly, RI) and Ann Westendorf (Groton, CT).

Patrons may enjoy a selection of wines, beers and soft drinks from the theatre's cash bar at all performances in the comfortable, spacious lobby of the beautifully refurbished, historic theatre. Opening nights of each new production feature an opportunity to share food and refreshments and a mixer of patrons and performers.

"The Hollow" opens Sept 6, 2019 at the Granite. Performances are Thursday through Saturday Evenings at 7:30 pm and Sunday Matinees at 2 pm through September 29 except Thursday September 12. Tickets for this show are $20, 62 and older is $17 and children (12 and under) are $12. PLEASE NOTE new start time - evenings at 7:30 pm.

Gift certificates are available year-round and reservations for the entire season are available anytime. For reservations, directions or other information, call the Box Office at 401-596-2341. You can also visit our website for information or to order tickets online www.granitetheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You