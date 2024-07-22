PPAC Celebrates Christmas In July with THE CHER SHOW, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There are those who do their holiday shopping on December 24 and there are those who have already made their holiday shopping list and “are checking it twice” this week for Christmas in July. On Thursday, July 25, the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC)'s Box Office will be the place to go to get your holiday shopping done for the theatre fan in your life!

On July 25, tickets will be available at the Box Office window, by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and online at ppacri.org for ONE VISION OF QUEEN featuring Marc Martel (Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7P), MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis (Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30P), THE CHER SHOW (Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7P and Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 7:30P) and THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY (Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 8P).

The PPAC Box Office is located at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903. Box Office window and phone hours for the summer are Monday through Thursday, 10A to 3P and two hours prior to curtain time on show days.

Ticket Prices

Ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel - Sun, Nov 3 at 7P - $79.50 - $29.50

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis - Fri, Dec 6 at 7:30P - $80 - $40

The Cher Show - Wed, Feb 5 at 7P & Thurs, Feb 6 at 7:30P - $80 - $40

The Simon & Garfunkel Story - Sat, Feb 8 at 8P - $64 - $25



Show Descriptions

ONE VISION OF QUEEN featuring Marc Martel plays at PPAC on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7P. ONE VISION OF QUEEN is an explosive, attention-commanding tribute to the iconic rock band and features a diverse array of Queen's greatest hits, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “We Are The Champions,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” “Under Pressure” and “Somebody to Love.”

Marc Martel has been called the “vocal doppelganger for the Queen frontman” by The New York Times and Rolling Stone called Martel's vocal resemblance to Freddie Mercury “striking.” He became nationally known in 2011 when he submitted a video of himself covering “Somebody to Love” as part of a contest spearheaded by the members of Queen. The video landed him an appearance on The Ellen Show and he was hand-selected by Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen to be the voice of their official tribute group “The Queen Extravaganza.” Martel has appeared on American Idol with the Queen Extravaganza and contributed vocals for the Oscar-nominated Queen biopic film Bohemian Rhapsody.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis returns to PPAC for one performance only on Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30P. Grammy Award winner Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, celebrates over 35 years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry. This year's show will feature Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program includes 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of multimedia effects – capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting.

The Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW comes to PPAC for two performances only on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7P and Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 7:30P. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon.

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY made its PPAC debut and delighted the audience in February 2023. It makes its eagerly anticipated return on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 8P. The immersive concert-style tribute show recreates the magic and authenticity of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel on stage and chronicles the amazing journey shared by the iconic, GRAMMY-award winning folk-rock duo. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s, and to their dramatic split in 1970. The Simon & Garfunkel Story culminates with the pair's famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance.

The show features a set list of nearly 30 songs and uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage. A full live band will perform all of the hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more complete with the unmistakably perfect harmonies that will transport audiences down memory lane

Photo Credit: Meredith Mashburn Photography

Comments