PPAC Announces New Performance Dates For Postponed Engagement Of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) announced today that JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, originally scheduled for March 31 - April 5, 2020, will now perform at PPAC on Tuesday, September 15 - Sunday, September 20, 2020. In Providence, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

Current ticket holders, including Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series subscribers, groups, and single ticket buyers, do not need to take any further action. Your current tickets will be honored at the corresponding performance date (e.g. a ticket to the original Tuesday, March 31, 2020 evening performance will be honored at the Tuesday, September 15, 2020 evening performance). If you have any further questions, please contact the PPAC Box Office at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or email box_office_questions@ppacri.org. Please note that the PPAC Box Office window is temporarily closed.





Tickets for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR are on sale now and can be purchased by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or online at ppacri.org.



Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is set and costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee, Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, and music supervision by Tom Deering.







JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTARa?? is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane," and "Superstar."



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base.a?? As demonstrated by NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. Now, almost 10 years after the last major tour in the US, this award-winning Regent's Park production is playing in over 50 markets throughout North America.



Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production had a limited engagement in the West End at Barbican in 2019.





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You