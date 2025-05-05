Morgan Jay Brings THE GOOFY GUY TOUR to PPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musician/comedian Morgan Jay has announced that he will perform at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 7P. The stop in Providence is part of his THE GOOFY GUY TOUR.

A musician and comedian based in Los Angeles, Morgan Jay has made numerous TV appearances including on MTV’s Wild’N’Out, NBC and Comedy Central. Morgan has carved out his own genre of performance art and comedy, creating a show built on imperfection, authenticity, relatability, shared experience and connection.

His world class training and journey as a stand-up comedian has won him multiple awards and prestigious festival appearances. Most notably, he was a 2023 Just For Laughs New Face. He’s most recognized from his massive social media following on TikTok and Instagram and has two comedy specials streaming on YouTube.

Comments