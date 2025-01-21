Matt Rife, Jonathan Van Ness and More Join Lineup of Lil Rhody Laugh Riot

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lil Rhody Laugh Riot, Rhode Island's new four-day comedy festival taking over Providence from March 27 - 30, announced that comedy powerhouses Matt Rife and Jonathan Van Ness are joining the lineup of performers. Also, bringing their signature humor to the Capital City is Ashley Gavin, who joins Melissa Villaseñor and Sophie Buddle for “Triple the Laughs” at The VETS, as well as Des Bishop, performing for one night only at the Comedy Connection.

Anchored at the legendary Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The VETS) in Providence and branching out to stages across the city, including the Providence Performing Arts Center and RI Comedy Connection, this multi-day comedy showdown will deliver a symphony of laughs, unfiltered mayhem, and razor-sharp mic drops. Below are details on the newly added performances:



Des Bishop: Thursday March 27 at 7:30pm – Comedy Connection

Matt Rife: Saturday March 29 and Sunday March 30 at 7:00pm – Comedy Connection

Ashley Gavin: Saturday March 29 at 7:00pm as part of Triple The Laughs – The VETS

Jonathan Van Ness: Saturday March 29 at 9:45pm – The VETS

Previously announced headliners set to bring the laughs are Kevin Hart, Michael Blaustein, Leslie Jones, Aziz Ansari, Hannah Berner and Chris DiStefano, along with Josh Johnson, Melissa Villaseñor, Tone Bell, Sophie Buddle, Alec Flynn, and Andy Woodhull.

In conjunction with the Lil Rhody Laugh Riot, the inaugural Providence Culinary Collective will take place the same weekend in various locations across the city. Presented by the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB), this first-of-its-kind food and wine festival will honor Providence's culinary legacy while reflecting the city's brand - modern, inclusive and cool.

