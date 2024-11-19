MAMMA MIA! Breaks Providence Performing Arts Center Box Office Records

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, president and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has announced that the November 12 - 17, 2024 engagement of MAMMA MIA! at PPAC broke box office records. MAMMA MIA! is now the highest grossing one-week Encore Series engagement in PPAC history. MAMMA MIA! grossed over $1.572 million. Nearly 24,000 people came to see the 25th anniversary production of MAMMA MIA! during its eight performances.

MAMMA MIA!'s gross eclipses the previous record holder, which was the 2022 Encore Series engagement of LES MISÉRABLES. LES MIS grossed over $1.526 million, with an attendance count of well over 21,000 people over the course of eight performances.

MAMMA MIA!'s gross also exceeds the previous highest-grossing week of MAMMA MIA! at PPAC. This record was held by the 2002 production, at $1.197 million. PPAC has presented seven engagements of MAMMA MIA! since 2002.

Singleton said, “Last week's engagement of MAMMA MIA! at the Providence Performing Arts Center was a smashing success! Those who attended the show gave an economic boost to Providence, packing our city's restaurants and parking lots. We are elated by this great response from our subscribers and patrons; we are looking forward to MAMMA MIA!'s next return to Providence.”

“On behalf of Judy Craymer and the entire Littlestar team, we are beyond thrilled with the love we have received for the 25th Anniversary tour of MAMMA MIA!,” said Executive Producer Amy Jacobs. “Providence audiences have embraced the show since we launched the North American tour there in 2002, and nothing brings us more joy than to share this spectacular new production with our original fans, while also introducing the show to a new generation.”

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by over 70 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again .

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4.5 billion at the box office.

