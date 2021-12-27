Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Leads Best Play!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Rhode Island:

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Patricia Hawkridge - YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - The Players at Barker Playhouse 63%

Kevin Thibault - WAR OF THE WORLDS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 25%

Jude Pescatello - TEA FOR THREE - Granite Theatre 8%

CJ Rocinski - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 4%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Keri Boisclair - ALMOST, MAINE 40%

Christin L. Goff - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 20%

Rebecca Maxfield - DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 14%

Jeff Church - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 12%

Jeff Sullivan - RED MAPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 9%

Jeffrey Sullivan - RED MAPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 5%

Jeff Church - THE BIG-TIME VIRTUAL CELEBRATION - Burbage Theatre Co 0

Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Mike Daniels - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 54%

Jeff Church - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 22%

Audrey Dubois - DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 15%

Andrew Iacovelli - THE BIG-TIME VIRTUAL CELEBRATION - Burbage Theatre Co 9%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Tyler Rebello - TUCK EVERLASTING - Academy Players 59%

Donna Gorham - TUCK EVERLASTING - Academy Players 41%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Tiffani Barbour - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 44%

Merrill Peiffer - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 32%

Lexie Dorsett Sharp - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 25%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Carol Schlink - YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - The Players at Barker Playhouse 27%

Janette Talento-Ley - YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - The Players at Barker Playhouse 20%

Becky Minard - AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 20%

MJ Daly - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 14%

Michelle Mania - TEA FOR THREE - Granite Theatre 10%

Darla Allen - TEA FOR THREE - Granite Theatre 4%

Chris Perrotti - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Claire Leatham - TEA FOR THREE - Granite Theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Lisa King - ALMOST, MAINE 28%

Gabbie Sanchez - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 11%

Bill Bullard - ALMOST, MAINE 10%

John Sheppard - ALMOST, MAINE 9%

Stephanie Traversa - DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 9%

Tylar Jahumpa - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 9%

Jeff Church - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 7%

Pete Tarsi - ALMOST, MAINE 6%

David Crossley - RED MAPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

Rachel Dulude - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 3%

Dan Ruppel - DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 3%

Joyce Levin - RED MAPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Joe Wilson Jr - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 56%

Jamie Dufault - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) - Colonial Theatre 29%

Stephen Thorne - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 15%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 75%

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 25%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - Academy Players 77%

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 23%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dan Clement - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 56%

Dan Clement - RED MAPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 29%

Chris Perrotti - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 15%

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

ALMOST, MAINE 46%

DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 22%

MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 14%

DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 10%

RED MAPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 8%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Al Bundonis - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 40%

Jesse Sharp - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 31%

Sara Bartoszek - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 21%

David Elder - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 9%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Geoff White - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 24%

Jeremiah Clapp - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare - Colonial Theatre 24%

Mark Carter - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 21%

James Brown - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 18%

Jeffrey Ouellette - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 14%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Tobias Wilson - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 43%

Pooja Usgaonkar - DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 37%

Victor Neto - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 20%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 58%

FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 20%

CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 17%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 4%