John Mulaney and Pete Davidson Bring Live Show JOHN & PETE to PPAC

The show is on Friday, October 27 at 7PM.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Comedians John Mulaney and Pete Davidson will co-headline at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Friday, October 27 at 7P.

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, September 13 for presale at 10A. General on sale to the public begins Friday, September 15 at 10A.
 

Tickets can be purchased at ppacri.org, the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903) and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787).

ABOUT John Mulaney:

John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian. 

Mulaney can be seen in his latest Netflix stand up special, BABY J. Released in April 2023, Mulaney converts his personal turmoil into comedic brilliance, which earned him 2023  Emmy nominations in Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. On tour,  he has sold out massive venues around North America from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl. His 2023 tour dates include shows across US, Europe and Australia. 
 

In 2018, John Mulaney traveled the United States with sold out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special; In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career;” In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.”  

John Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live five times. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent. He has written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew. In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated musical variety special  John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix.

He’s also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway.  The duo have since release a Netflix special of the same name, as well as Oh, Hello: The P’dcast, based off their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.  

ABOUT PETE DAVIDSON:

Pete Davidson is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of Peacock’s critically acclaimed comedy “Bupkis.”

Davidson was a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022, where his singular Weekend Update features and original music videos garnered millions of views.

Davidson shot his first one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central in 2016 and was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 the same year. In 2020, he released the stand-up special “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.” Davidson was listed as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

In 2020, Davidson co-wrote, executive produced, and starred in the critically acclaimed film “The King of Staten Island.” Additional film work includes “Trainwreck,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Big Time Adolescence,” “Set It Up,” “Meet Cute” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Upcoming projects include “Dumb Money,” “Wizards!” and “I Slept with Joey Ramone.”

 




Recommended For You