Jason Isbell To Bring 2025 Solo Tour To Providence Performing Arts Center

Jason Isbell, GRAMMY-Award winning musician and founder of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, has announced a special run of solo shows kicking off on February 15th, 2025.

The tour includes a stop at the iconic Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Tuesday, February 18th at 7:30P.

The tour will also make stops at other iconic theatres in Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more before concluding with a four-night stint at The Pinnacle in Nashville. All tour dates are below.

Six-time GRAMMY-winner Jason Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation. The North Alabama native possesses a penchant for identifying and articulating some of the deepest, yet simplest, human emotions, and turning them into beautiful poetry through song. Isbell sings of the everyday human condition with thoughtful, heartfelt, and sometimes brutal honesty.

On October 4th, just ahead of his latest Ryman residency, Isbell released Live From The Ryman Vol. 2, a collection of recordings from four of the last six years of sold-out shows at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium. Earlier this year, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's 2023 album Weathervanes won two 2023 GRAMMY Awards for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song (“Cast Iron Skillet”).

Isbell first broke through in 2013 with the release of the now-considered-classic Southeastern. His next two albums, Something More Than Free (2015) and The Nashville Sound (2017), won GRAMMY Awards for Best Americana Album & Best American Roots Song. Isbell's song "Maybe It's Time" was central to the 2019 reboot of A Star Is Born.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 25, 2024 at 10A and can be purchased online at ppacri.org, by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) or in person at the PPAC Box Office located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence.

