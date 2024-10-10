Heidi Henderson / elephant JANE dance Present the Rhode Island Premiere of  UNTITLED SAD PIECE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Motion State Arts will present the Rhode Island premiere of untitled sad piece by Heidi Henderson / elephant JANE dance, set to the music of The Carpenters, on Thursday, November 7 at 7:00pm at United Skates of America in Rumford, Rhode Island.

Examining the sensation of a sinking heart, featuring quiet solos, touching duets, and a wild burst of galumphing, dancers respond to the deep sadness in the grain of Karen Carpenter's voice, initiate from their hearts, and find tenderness. The cast includes phenomenal dance artists Sara Gibbons (NY), Tristan Koepke (ME), Edward Rice (NY), Christina Jane Robson (DC) and Henderson.

This singular performance takes place at United Skates of America, a beloved roller-skating rink in Rumford, Rhode Island, just minutes from downtown Providence. Audience members are encouraged to dress in 1970's attire and can skate after the show, for an additional fee.

For tickets, starting at $20, and more information, visit: www.motionstatearts.org. In addition, Heidi Henderson will be teaching a post-modern dance class on Sunday, November 3 from 12–2pm at Metamorphosis (246 Roosevelt Ave. Pawtucket). The class, with special guest accompanist Albert Mathias (CA) will feature large loopy phrases, paying deep attention, and finding joy. Admission is $20. Click here for registration and more information.

“When I revisit The Carpenters' music, the songs I sang along to on my transistor radio as a teenager, I notice the sadness in Karen Carpenter's voice,” said choreographer Heidi Henderson. “When my dancers and I started working with the music, one of my dancers gave me Karen Tongson's Why Karen Carpenter Matters, a memoir that speaks about the connection to Karen Carpenter's music and persona in the queer community of the Philippines. This piece explores love, sadness and connection, all wrapped together and intertwined with the songs.”

Henderson's work has been performed at the South Bank Centre in London, several venues in New York City, Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out Festival and The International Festival of Dance in Taegu, Korea, along with stages in every state in New England.

The Boston Globe describes Henderson's style as “Look[ing] like a character out of a deadpan Roz Chast cartoon. Her limbs are like pipe cleaners and seem to have been attached to her shoulders and pelvis by pure accident. She dances with earnest concentration, a wry contrast to some lush Schubert songs, and makes her way across the stage with pulled up steps as if she were traversing a vat of jello.”

