GUTFELD LIVE! KING OF LATE NIGHT TOUR Comes To Providence Performing Arts Center, July 29

GREG GUTFELD, host of the #1 rated late night show GUTFELD!, returns to the stage this summer in support of his newest book The King of Late Night (release date: July 25). Greg Gutfeld brings GUTFELD LIVE! KING OF LATE NIGHT TOUR to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7P. Greg will be joined by special guest comedian Tom Shillue as moderator and opening act.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $46.50, $59.50, $74.50, $114.50 (includes a copy of The King of Late Night), and $174.50 (includes a copy of The King of Late Night, a limited-edition collectible tour poster, and Gutfeld tote). Ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

PPAC Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.

Greg's newest book The King of Late Night is a tongue-in-cheek essay collection that is part memoir and part political manifesto. With his signature wit and whip-smart humor, Greg reveals never-before-told stories of his upbringing, what it's like going head-to-head with the liberal media, and what it took to flip the script on the comedy landscape.

Greg Gutfeld is a five-time New York Times bestselling author, satirist, humorist, and magazine editor. He is the host of GUTFELD! and cohost of The Five on Fox News. Learn more about Greg at www.GGutfeld.com.