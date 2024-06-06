FirstWorks to Present La Excelencia at the Summer Beats Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The third concert of this year's FirstWorks Summer Beats concert series will transport audiences to the dance floors of New York City's Salsa scene with an electrifying performance by La Excelencia. The 12-piece Salsa Dura band is inspired by the salsa sounds of the 1970's and the sociopolitical landscape of today. La Excelencia's in-your-face sound and energetic live performances reach outside of the salsa norm and have propelled the band to mainstream audiences around the world. Their music combines traditional salsa elements with a modern and unapologetic sound to invigorate social mindedness amidst a powerful and danceable soundtrack.

Come early for pre-show workshops:

4:30-4:50 PM: Music demonstration with La Excelencia

4:50-5:30 PM: Salsa dance workshop with Mambo Pa Ti

Presented by FirstWorks in partnership with Roger Williams Park Conservancy and Providence Parks Department.

Made possible with support from Providence Tourism Council, Rhode Island Foundation, RISCA, Rhode Island Commerce, RI Energy, National Endowment for the Arts, Collette and BankNewport. Media support from The Public's Radio and Poder.

Venue is Wheelchair Accessible. Handicapped Access Bathrooms Available. Earplugs, Masks and Chairs are available. For questions about accessibility, contact Rainy Stanford at rstanford@firstworks.org.

Performance Details

FirstWorks Summer Beats Concert: La Excelencia

Sunday, July 21, 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Roger Williams Park Bandstand

FREE

https://firstworks.org/event/firstworks-summer-beats-concerts-la-excelencia/

