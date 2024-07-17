Cotuit Center For The Arts to Present MORE WOMEN ROCK! - A Celebration Of Female Musical Legends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hot on the (high) heels of last summer's sold-out smash hit, Women ROCK!, the ladies will take center stage again at Cotuit Center for the Arts, this time paying homage to artists Adele, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Edie Brickell, Avril Lavigne, Tori Amos, Sinead O'Connor, Lady Gaga, and many more.

More Women ROCK! is a musical celebration, spanning 50 years of amazing women rockers, from the early pioneers to today's superstars. Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and trailblazing women we are proud to showcase the work of are featured here. Big guitars, big voices, big attitudes, and some big hair too, these songs will get you out of your seat and on your feet. Join us as we celebrate More Women ROCK!

Co-Produced by Sara Sneed and Michael Dunford with Music Direction by Michael Dunford, More Women ROCK! opens July 31 and runs through August 18. Ticket sales and more information can be found online at https://artsonthecape.org/explore/women-rock-ii.

Showtimes:

Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 4:00 PM

Tickets can be purchased online at https://artsonthecape.org/explore/women-rock-ii or by calling the box office at 508-428-0669.

