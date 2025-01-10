Burbage Theatre Co and WomensWork Theatre Collaborative Announce Cast and Creative Team for HANG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Burbage Theatre Co, in partnership with WomensWork Theatre Collaborative, has announced the cast and creative team for the Rhode Island premiere of "hang" by Debbie Tucker Green.

This provocative drama runs from January 23 to February 16, 2025, at the Wendy Overly Studio Theatre in Pawtucket, RI.

Cast:

• One: Margaret Melozzi

• Two: Aaron Morris

• Three: MJ Daly

Creative Team:

• Director: Lynne Collinson

• Stage Manager: Hector "Manny" Maldonado

• Assistant Director: Kelli Noonan

• Set Design: Trevor Elliott

• Technical Director: Andrew Iacovelli

• Assistant Technical Director/Props: Brittany Costello

• Costume Design: Riley Nedder

• Producer: Jeff Church

This marks the third collaboration between Burbage Theatre Co and WomensWork Theatre Collaborative (The Oldest Profession, Playhouse Creatures). "hang" explores morality, justice, and the burden of impossible decisions in a stark, one-room setting. With a powerful script and an exceptional team, this production promises an unmissable theatrical experience.

For tickets and more information, visit www.burbagetheatre.org or contact the box office at boxoffice@burbagetheatre.org or (401) 484-0355.

