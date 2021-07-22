Matt DeAngelis, Christine Dwyer, and Liz Callaway Will Perform at Theatre By The Sea This Month

Theatre By The Sea will welcome Broadway and pop singers Matt DeAngelis & Christine Dwyer as well as Broadway's Tony-nominated Liz Callaway to Theatre By The Sea on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 as part of the 2021 Summer Concert Series.

The husband-and-wife team of Matt DeAngelis and Christine Dwyer will bring their show Opening Up to the Matunuck stage on Friday, July 30. Originally from Boston, Matt grew up on showtunes and Boston sports. He studied theatre before heading to NYC and made his Broadway debut in the Tony-winning production of Hair with Tony-winner Diane Paulus at the helm. He continued with the production "across the pond" in the West End in the role of "Woof" and then launched the 1st National US Tour and returned to Broadway in the "Summer of Love" revival of Hair. More recently, Matt appeared on Broadway in Waitress opposite Tony-winner Jessie Mueller, two-time Grammy winner Jason Mraz, and seven-time Grammy nominee, and the show's composer, Sara Bareilles. He then toured the country with Waitress opposite his real-life wife, Christine Dwyer. Christine, who is also from the Boston area, attended The Hartt School, where she earned a BFA in musical theatre and immediately booked the role of Maureen in RENT and toured the US, Canada and Japan. After moving to NYC, she booked the 2nd National Tour of Wicked understudying the role of Elphaba and eventually took over the role. Following the tour, Christine made her Broadway debut as Elphaba and was honored to play the role for President Obama. In 2016 Christine opened the first national tour of Finding Neverland and more recently starred opposite John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, and Brandon Victor Dixon in the Emmy and Grammy-winning "Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE" on NBC. Christine was last seen in the National Tour of Waitress as Jenna.

On July 31, join Tony nominated Broadway favorite, Liz Callaway, up close and personal for an evening of beloved songs from Broadway (Cats, Baby), pop, and film (Anastasia) with award-winning Alex Rybeck at the piano. Ms. Callaway, (the original voice of Anastasia), made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. Other New York appearances include the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, A Stephen Sondheim Evening, Fiorello (Encores) and Hair in Concert. Regional and international credits include Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, Eva Peron in Evita, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, the European premiere of Sondheim on Sondheim at London's Royal Festival Hall, and most recently, starred in the one-person play Every Brilliant Thing. Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant. She received an Emmy Award for hosting "Ready to Go," a daily, live children's program on CBS in Boston. Other TV credits include "In Performance at the White House," "Inside the Actor's Studio: Stephen Sondheim" and "The David Letterman Show." Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams, and the legendary Johnny Mathis. Liz has six solo albums: The Essential Liz Callaway, Passage of Time, The Beat Goes On, The Story Goes On: Liz Callaway On and Off- Broadway, Anywhere I Wander: Liz Callaway Sings Frank Loesser, and her first Christmas CD Merry and Bright. Her numerous other recordings include Sibling Revelry, Boom! Live at Birdland, The Maury Yeston Songbook, A Stephen Sondheim Evening, the complete recording of Allegro produced by the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization, and the original cast album of A Christmas Story.

Opening Up with Matt DeAngelis and Christine Dwyer will be at Theatre By The Sea on Friday, July 30 at 8:00 pm. Liz Callaway will be at Theatre By The Sea on Saturday, July 31 at 8:00 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $29 - $52 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are currently on sale online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Mon. through Sat. by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).