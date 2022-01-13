Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Raleigh Awards
PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh Wins Best Play!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jose Rondon Jr. - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Allison - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Alease Timbers - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Renee Nixon - UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre
Best Direction Of A Stream
Patrick Torres - A NUMBER - Raleigh Little Theatre
Best Editing Of A Stream
Charlie Brady - OH, WHAT A NIGHT! - Theatre Raleigh
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Charlie Raschke - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh
Best Performer In A Musical
Allison Podlogar - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play
Kyma Lassiter - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Byron Jennings - UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre
Best Play
PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Bernier - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Alexander Collins - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
CAN'T HELP FALLING IN LOVE - Temple Theatre Company
Best Streaming Play
UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jordan Watson - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Lakeisha Coffey - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Raleigh Little Theatre