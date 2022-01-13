Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Raleigh Awards

PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh Wins Best Play!

Jan. 13, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jose Rondon Jr. - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Allison - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical
Alease Timbers - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play
Renee Nixon - UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre

Best Direction Of A Stream
Patrick Torres - A NUMBER - Raleigh Little Theatre

Best Editing Of A Stream
Charlie Brady - OH, WHAT A NIGHT! - Theatre Raleigh

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Charlie Raschke - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh

Best Performer In A Musical
Allison Podlogar - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play
Kyma Lassiter - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh

Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Byron Jennings - UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre

Best Play
PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Bernier - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Alexander Collins - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
CAN'T HELP FALLING IN LOVE - Temple Theatre Company

Best Streaming Play
UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jordan Watson - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Lakeisha Coffey - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Raleigh Little Theatre


