WAITRESS and More Set For Theatre Raleigh 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Raleigh has announced its 2025 Main Stage season, bringing a lineup of Tony Award-winning and nominated productions to local audiences. The season will feature beloved titles such as "Waitress, The Musical," "Peter and the Starcatcher," "The Trip to Bountiful," and "Once on This Island."

In addition to these iconic productions, Theatre Raleigh will debut a brand new musical following the success of "Bull Durham, a New Musical," currently being performed in Durham through Sept. 22, 2024. Details about the world premiere will be announced soon, but audiences can expect an unforgettable addition to the 2025 season.

"Combining these four Tony Award nominated and winning selections with one premiere musical ensures an electrifying and diverse season!" said Eric Woodall, Theatre Raleigh's new artistic director. "Our 2025 lineup has something for everyone: creative and evocative storytelling through simplicity, spectacle, singing, dancing, laughter and heartwarming drama. Executive Director Lauren Kennedy Brady and I want to let you in on Raleigh’s best-kept secret! Theatre Raleigh is an intimate, professional theatrical experience like no other in the Triangle. Combining top Broadway talent with the best and brightest in North Carolina, we promise to entertain and touch your heart. Don’t miss this exhilarating 2025 season!"

The Trip to Bountiful – March 26-April 6, 2025

Horton Foote’s Tony Award-winning play tells the moving story of Carrie Watts, an elderly Southern woman who dreams of escaping the bustling city to return to rural Bountiful, Texas. She sets out on a risky journey to her beloved hometown with her family in hot pursuit. Along the way, she encounters kindness and compassion and discovers the true meaning of home. This classic American drama is a touching portrait of family, what we hold onto and what we leave behind.

Peter and the Starcatcher – June 11-22, 2025

The Tony-winning play, based on the best-selling novels, upends the century-old story of how an orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan. "Peter and the Starcatcher" playfully explores the depths of greed and despair and the bonds of friendship, duty and love. Though not a musical, this play incorporates musical elements to create its magical storytelling. This production uses ingenious stagecraft and imaginative innovation to bring the story to life. While "Peter and the Starcatcher" is not considered a children's show, it is appropriate for children ages 8 years and older.

Waitress – Aug. 6-24, 2025

One of the most beloved Broadway musicals in recent seasons makes its way to Theatre Raleigh in a new production that will make you laugh and touch your heart. Featuring unforgettable music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, the story centers on Jenna, a baker who dreams of escaping her job, small town and rocky marriage. Adapted from the 2007 film, it’s an uplifting and inspiring celebration of friendship, motherhood and the magic of a homemade pie. "Waitress, The Musical" promises to be a sweet slice of musical heaven!

To Be Announced Musical Premiere – Sept. 24-Oct. 5, 2025

Building on the triumph of the 2024 season's "Bull Durham, a New Musical," Theatre Raleigh is thrilled to announce another world premiere! We're dedicated to championing fresh voices and original stories. Stay tuned for more details.

Once on This Island – Nov. 12-23, 2025

This is a highly original and theatrical Caribbean adaptation of the popular fairy tale The Little Mermaid. Once on a Caribbean island, a little girl is rescued from a disastrous storm by four gods—Asaka, Mother of the Earth; Agwé, god of Water; Erzulie, goddess of Love; and Papa Ge, demon of Death. So starts the myth told in this breathtaking story of joy, sorrow and the triumph of love against all forces. Told with Caribbean rhythms and instruments, this Tony Award-winning musical is a testament that a beautiful story simply told has the power to inspire and heal all.

Season Subscriptions and Tickets:

Theatre lovers can secure their seats now by purchasing season subscriptions, with several options available:

Dress Circle (Preferred Seating): $260

Adult Gallery: $210

Senior Gallery (65+): $195

Military Veterans: $195

Youth Gallery (21 and younger): $180

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More