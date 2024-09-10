THE MOUNTAINTOP Comes to Flat Rock Playhouse Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







Flat Rock Playhouse will present The Mountaintop by Katori Hall October 4 - 13 as part of the Black Box Series. Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Play, 2010.

There’s a storm brewing at the Lorraine Motel. And the electricity in room 306 may just overpower the lightning outside. This gripping production offers a riveting and poetic journey through Martin Luther King Jr. 's missing minutes on April 3, 1968, providing audiences with a unique and intimate look at this iconic figure, and how sometimes a great man is also human.

The Mountaintop is by Katori Hall, an acclaimed playwright and screenwriter known for her powerful and provocative works. Her play The Mountaintop premiered in 2009 and quickly gained recognition for its innovative storytelling and compelling characters. Hall's work has been performed on stages around the world and has received numerous awards and accolades.

To help patrons become even more immersed into this narrative, The Black Box Series is an opportunity to experience theatre a little differently. “The reconfiguration of the on-stage audience seating accounts for the series’ distinction.” says Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant. “This marks the third year of our Black Box series and it’s been deeply rewarding to see the patrons delving into the new programming on the Rock. Witnessing these plays up close and personal adds a visceral layer to the theatre-going experience and we’re quite thrilled that the audiences are seeing the value in this format.” Flat Rock Playhouse continues to feature the combination of technology and art to help patrons be even more immersed in the experience.

Featuring powerful performances by Clinton Lowe (Dr. King) and Jacquai Wade (Camae - The Maid), The Mountaintop is a must-see production that will leave audiences both moved and inspired offering a fresh perspective on one of the most important figures in American history.

Summary:

The night before his assassination, Martin Luther King, Jr. returns to the Lorraine Hotel after delivering his last impassioned speech, I’ve been to the Mountaintop. A mysterious maid delivers his room service, though she seems to have more on her agenda than a simple meal. As their conversation progresses, true intentions come to light in a story written to humanize Dr. King, to help us understand that you don’t have to be superhuman to be a hero.

Don't miss The Mountaintop, running October 4 - 13 only. *Adult language and content. This performance may contain smoking of tobacco-free cigarettes. Parental discretion is advised.

The Mountaintop is presented by Joe & Hilda Ippolito, Victoria Flanagan, AAMFT Clinical Fellow for Trauma and Grief Counseling, and Blue Ridge Public Radio.

Flat Rock Playhouse's 2023 Season is supported by Mainstage Series Sponsors Charlotte & Bob Otto, and Season Sponsors Optimum, WHKP, and WTZQ, and North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

