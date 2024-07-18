Review: Theatre Raleigh's VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike centers on middle-aged siblings who share a home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. After spending their adulthood looking after their now-dead parents, neither of them has a job, and money is provided for by their movie star sister, Masha, who owns the house and pays the bills. Suddenly, she swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha.

After having premiered at the McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey in 2012, an Off-Broadway production followed later that year. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike later opened on March 14th, 2013 at the John Golden Theatre on Broadway. The original cast included David Hyde Pierce, Kristine Nielsen, Sigourney Weaver, Billy Magnussen, Shalita Grant, and Genevieve Angelson. The production went on to win the Tony for Best Play, recoup its $2.75 million investment in just under four months, and closed on August 25th that year after 189 performances.

Playwright Christopher Durang, who recently passed away at age 75 back in April, was known for his works of outrageous and often absurd comedy. In crafting Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, he took scenes and characters from the works of Anton Chekhov, “and put them in a blender.” The end results here are a play that is both funny and heartfelt at the same time. Under Tim Seib’s direction, he has all of the action staged on an impressively elegant set designed by Ben Fancy. The show is very well paced. But most of all, he brings out such damn memorable performances from everyone in the six-person cast.

After spending 25 years as a casting director in New York, then serving as North Carolina Theatre’s producing artistic director, Eric Woodall returns to acting. In this production, he plays Vanya, a gay man living in his family home. One of his standout moments is this compelling monologue he delivers near the end of the show. Courtney Balan is excellent as Vanya’s adopted sister, Sonia, who’s also dealing with bipolar disorder. Angela Pierce is perfectly glamorous as their sister, Masha, who goes gallivanting around the world. Reed Lancaster is an absolute standout as her new boyfriend, Spike, who himself is also an aspiring young actor. There’s even a big twist with him at the end of the show. Although Lisa Cordileone is also a standout as Vanya and Sonia’s cleaning lady, Cassandra, who’s also a soothsayer. Meanwhile, Aysia Slade gives a sincere performance as Nina, a would-be actress who’s visiting her aunt and uncle next door.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is a rare comedy that managed to receive a Tony nomination for Best Play, let alone win. Yet this one in particular has more weight to it than the average comedy. It has half a dozen characters who all feel so well developed as well as some dark elements that spread through its themes. Theatre Raleigh’s production absolutely does justice to the material. It’s currently running in the De Ann St. Jones Theatre through July 28th.

