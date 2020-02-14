Photos/Video: First Look at KINKY BOOTS at North Carolina Theatre

North Carolina Theatre, the region's premier nonprofit professional theatre, presents Kinky Boots, playing February 11-16, 2020 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. Eric Woodall is NC Theatre's producing artistic director, and Broadway performer Nathan Peck directs and choreographs the production.

Kinky Boots opened Tuesday, February 11 and runs through Sunday, February 16 in Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Visit nctheatre.com to purchase tickets or call (919) 831-6941. For groups of 10 or more, call (919) 831-6941 x6949. Winner of 6 Tony Awards, a GRAMMY Award, and featuring 16 original songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots is the huge-hearted, high-heeled hit that took Broadway by storm. Based on true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think! With understanding and compassion, a struggling factory owner and a wildly fabulous entertainer join forces to create a great business and an even stronger friendship. Don't miss the chance to dance along with us during this fearless, upbeat musical sensation - no matter your footwear!





